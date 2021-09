Video: Behind the Scenes of the 'Blueprint' Build & Film Process with Mark Matthews and Crew

EPISODE 1 - Developing the Concept

EPISODE 2 - The Visual Effect

EPISODE 3 - Filming the Riding

EPISODE 4 - Full Team Q&A

Supported by:

Director:

Cinematography and Post Production:

Director:

Photography:

Behind the Scenes Filming:

Special Thanks:

Creating " Blueprint " was a massive undertaking from a trail building and filmmaking perspective so we wanted to share some of what went into making this project happen. This four-part series covers the development of the concept, executing the visual effects in the film, capturing the riding, and a Q&A session with the team. We hope you enjoy learning a bit about our process!Shimano Scott Bell and Mark Matthews Scott BellMark Matthews and Chris Snodgrass United Riders of Cumberland and Mosaic Forest Management