Video: Behind the Scenes of the 'Blueprint' Build & Film Process with Mark Matthews and Crew

Sep 23, 2021
by Scott Bell  
Creating "Blueprint" was a massive undertaking from a trail building and filmmaking perspective so we wanted to share some of what went into making this project happen. This four-part series covers the development of the concept, executing the visual effects in the film, capturing the riding, and a Q&A session with the team. We hope you enjoy learning a bit about our process!

EPISODE 1 - Developing the Concept


EPISODE 2 - The Visual Effect


EPISODE 3 - Filming the Riding


EPISODE 4 - Full Team Q&A








Supported by: Shimano
Director: Scott Bell and Mark Matthews
Cinematography and Post Production: Scott Bell
Director: Mark Matthews and Chris Snodgrass
Photography: Jarrett Lindal
Behind the Scenes Filming: Kent Bernadet
Special Thanks: United Riders of Cumberland and Mosaic Forest Management

Disclaimer: Always build trails legally. Blueprint was built with the support of the landowners through the United Riders of Cumberland’s trail application process. These private lands are managed by Mosaic Forest Management for which the United Riders of Cumberland has an agreement to build, maintain, and use trails. Please reach out to your local trail association or visit IMBA.com when building a new trail.

5 Comments

  • 3 0
 Cool to give camera guys more exposure
  • 2 0
 God Bless you Mark Matthews
  • 2 0
 Can we get PODs back?
  • 2 0
 YES PLEASE OMG thank you I thought I was the only one
  • 1 0
 Snygg skjorta grabben!

