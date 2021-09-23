Video: Behind the Scenes of the 'Blueprint' Build & Film Process with Mark Matthews and Crew

Creating "Blueprint
" was a massive undertaking from a trail building and filmmaking perspective so we wanted to share some of what went into making this project happen. This four-part series covers the development of the concept, executing the visual effects in the film, capturing the riding, and a Q&A session with the team. We hope you enjoy learning a bit about our process!EPISODE 1 - Developing the ConceptEPISODE 2 - The Visual EffectEPISODE 3 - Filming the RidingEPISODE 4 - Full Team Q&ASupported by:
Shimano
Cinematography and Post Production: Scott Bell
Scott BellDirector:
Photography: Jarrett Lindal
Behind the Scenes Filming: Kent Bernades
Special Thanks: United Riders of Cumberland and Mosaic Forest Management
United Riders of Cumberland and Mosaic Forest ManagementDisclaimer: Always build trails legally. Blueprint was built with the support of the landowners through the United Riders of Cumberland’s trail application process. These private lands are managed by Mosaic Forest Management for which the United Riders of Cumberland has an agreement to build, maintain, and use trails. Please reach out to your local trail association or visit IMBA.com when building a new trail.
