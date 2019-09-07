Video: Behind the Scenes of the Mission Control Commercial with Mike Hopkins - From Storyboard to Final Version

Now the last thing I want to do is give you a full written rundown of what this film is about, I mean that's why I made the film. It more or less breaks down our process of making a (not all) commercials. If you finish watching and feel you have unanswered questions, throw them in the comments at the bottom and I'll do my best to answer them. As for the here and now grab a beverage, sit back, and snag a little insight into how these shoots come together....
Side Note: Reilly Horan is an Animal!
Big Thanks to:Scott SeccoMicayla GattoReilly HoranCoast Gravity ParkJuicy Studios Diamondback Bikes
Video: Mike Hopkins
Photos: Damon Berryman
