Video: Behind the Scenes of the Mission Control Commercial with Mike Hopkins - From Storyboard to Final Version

Sep 7, 2019
by Mike Hopkins  


Now the last thing I want to do is give you a full written rundown of what this film is about, I mean that's why I made the film. It more or less breaks down our process of making a (not all) commercials. If you finish watching and feel you have unanswered questions, throw them in the comments at the bottom and I'll do my best to answer them. As for the here and now grab a beverage, sit back, and snag a little insight into how these shoots come together....



Side Note: Reilly Horan is an Animal!



Big Thanks to:

Scott Secco
Micayla Gatto
Reilly Horan
Coast Gravity Park
Juicy Studios
Diamondback Bikes

Video: Mike Hopkins
Photos: Damon Berryman

Posted In:
Videos Diamondback Diamondback Mission Mike Hopkins


