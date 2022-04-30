Video: Behind the Scenes of the MS Mondraker Team at Lourdes in Episode 4 of 'Inside The Line'

Words: e*thirteen
An inside view of what it is like to be a professional downhill racing team competing to be the best in the world. Sponsored by e*thirteen.
For Episode 4, we checked in with MS Mondraker after the 1st round at Lourdes and can't help but feel the intensity of racing at the World Cup. It was here at race #1
of the series we got to meet new team players and enjoy the rally and competition between the best in MTB. We also witness first-hand the challenges and struggles a race team can endure. Set up, pre-season injuries and new injuries were sustained at the opener, yet MS Mondraker zeros in on what they need to do to keep their championship dreams alive.
Wrestling with adversity as they kicked off the season, MS Mondraker, will now dig deep to recover their speed and form over the break between rounds 1 and 2. Injuries before and during Lourdes meant results are not what the team hoped for, but we know it's just getting started. With this inside team view, we can see and feel just how much dedication and strength it can take to overcome adversity to be a WC champion.
Lourdes, France Results: Elite Women
Eleonora Farina - 8thElite Men
David Trummer - 18th
Jacob Dickson - 27th
Brook Macdonald 41st
|Struggled to find that race speed and go fast, however the French crowd really turned it on! Atmosphere was something else. Thank you LOURDES. Home to regroup and see the family then go again for the big season ahead.—Brook Macdonald
|P18 in finals yesterday, not great but let's build on that. Enjoyed the time with the new team this weekend.—Dave Trummer
|All good until the end... I had a big crash in my last practice and I smashed my hand. I was still confident from the start but the strength in my hand wasn't enough to hold on and a crash cost me yet another race run.—Eleonora Farina
|I've taken a while to make the decision but unfortunately I'm not going to race the first round of the World Cup series....But being here in France, and being together with the new team is a crazy feeling. From where I started to now it's mind blowing.—Tuhoto-Ariki
Watch Inside the Line, Episode 4 to get a behind the scene sense of how tough it is to compete against the world’s best, get inspired to chase your own dreams and be ready to cheer for the riders behind the goggles as they regroup and put it on the line again in Fort William, GBR on May 22.
Subscribe and tune in all season long to get more team stories and insights of what it is like to be a professional downhill racing team competing to be the best in the world.
