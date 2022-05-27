Video: The NS Bikes UR Team Stays Sharp Between Lourdes & Fort William

Round 2, Fort William Results:

The fun and excitement doesn't stop. Prior to Round 2 at Fort William we caught up with the NS Bikes UR Team to understand how to keep themselves sharp during the long break between round 1 and 2. There's a lot that goes on with each rider when they return home and each have unique styles as to how they train, stay motivated and fine tune mentally and physically.Inside The Line, Episode 7 gives us a look into the relaxed and fun Kiwi attitude of George Brannigan, the serious but not so serious Kye A'Hern reflects on crashing out in a state race. We hear the junior Vanesa Petrovska tell us about her incredible 4 wins between Round 1 and 2, and Tracey Hannah discusses her new role and how she's finding her way as the new team manager.Training as a World Cup athlete is not an easy task and to be racing with the best in the world it can take its toll. George Brannigan breaks up the schedule to reset in his Kiwi style, attending the Otago XR Moto champs before diving back into a packed training schedule and takes us to DH laps at Skyline Bike Park, before he had to fly out for Round 2 of the UCI Downhill World Cup.After retiring from World Cup racing Tracey Hannah jumps on NS Bikes UR Team as the new team manager and is still finding her feet after the first round. She's all in now, dealing with the crazy logistics of organizing a World Cup team and rider's needs for travel, organization and budget management. She mentors young junior Vanesa Petrovska and is charged with bringing the whole season together as smoothly as possible, and looks to team boss Fabien Cousinie for guidance this first year.Fully recovered from ACL surgery, Tracey gets back on the bike and is eager to return to racing. She will be choosing select events to push her limits once again but is approaching it with a different mindset as a retired World Cup overall winner.Kye A'Hern worked on his training needs during the break and pushed hard. To be a world class athlete limits need to be pushed constantly and the only way to really find that limit is by putting yourself up against the clock in a race situation. Kye entered multiple state DH and Enduro races working diligently to get ready for the full WC series.We learn the young junior Vanesa Petrovska was on a rampage after Lourdes. She checked in 4 wins in a row and is gaining ground in all ways, especially her confidence. She's tuning up her bike setup, her style and has help by being surrounded by a team with the right support. We are excited for this young prospect to ramp it up throughout the season and push for podiums.Kye A'Hern - 22ndGeorge Brannigan - 47thVanesa Petrovska - DNS due to wrist injury.