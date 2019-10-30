Video: Behind the Scenes of Andreu Lacondeguy's Wild Rampage Runs

Oct 30, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesAndreu Lacondeguy is a seasoned veteran of Red Bull Rampage. After taking the title in 2014, he's since been on the podium for styling out complex trickery with some mighty Spanish flare.

Charging the mountain yet again this year, Lacondeguy set himself up with an impressive line packed with high-scoring tricks as the Spaniard was determined to improve on last year's second-place finish. As riders have come to discover over the years, Red Bull Rampage is a wild beast that's difficult to tame. For Andreu Lacondeguy, the mountain fought back, bucking and thwarting the athlete's attempt for a podium finish causing setbacks in both final runs. Despite the odds, Lacondeguy held on and rode away each time, earning himself this year's Toughness Award.Red Bull Bike


4 Comments

  • 1 0
 No crawling up to features from Andreu, he attacks the course with a natural style, unafraid to charge every feature. Plus riding offline into the Chunder should probs become part of the event. It’s freeride not trail riding right? Show em what’s up Andreu!
  • 1 1
 Great save and great ride. By the way, despite the crash this is how a rampage run should like. Fast, wild and free riding lookalike. Too much digging trough the years has change the nature of the contest in some kind of a hybrid slopestyle.
  • 1 0
 Much as it must hurt not getting to the bottom, I reckon that second run will go down in Rampage history even more than if he'd nailed it and won the whole event
  • 1 0
 this is the red bull spirit and style. 100% all in. Wicked to watch. this was the best run. Brendog for best trick.

