Video: Behind the Scenes of Tomomi Nishikubo's 'Chase Her'

Apr 28, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

Stoppie to front flip, Starbucks hucks and drops to handrails, find out how it was all done here.

Did you miss the original video? Check it out here:



