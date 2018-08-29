Video: Behind the Scenes on a Photoshoot with Aggy & Paris Gore

Graham Agassiz top side no can in the jungle of Bellingham shot for a Dakine ad.

July 2018 Dakine advertisement

On average, 1.2 trillion photographs are taken every year and with the ever-growing access to digital photography, they are all consumed within seconds. A quick swipe or scroll and they are never to be seen again or taken in for further viewing. Thankfully, the printed magazines still showcase photography in a format that can not, and will never be, beat. The large and tangible page can draw you into the image in ways Instagram will never be able to.Companies like Dakine have always prided themselves on the quality of the photography they contract - and for years the Dakine ads in magazines have stood out for both the stunning imagery and action. Behind the capture of each image is a story. While most people can appreciate viewing it, few know what it really takes to produce such beauty. In this day and age, pushing the button on a camera is truly the easiest task; but mastering lighting and production take a whole different level of photographer to execute; proving that despite the number of images taken and consumed every year, there is still an art to true photography.About the final Image:Camera: Nikon D850Lens: Nikon 70-200 F2.8 VRIILighting: 3X Elinchrom 500 TTL Units set on manual override modeRemote: Elinchrom Skyport RSISO: 640Shutter: 1/2000Aperture: 4.5