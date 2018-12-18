Video: Behind The Scenes with 2018 EWS Team Champions - Canyon Factory Enduro Team

The Canyon Factory Enduro team have made their mark on the EWS this season, with strong results throughout the year securing them the coveted 2018 Team Championship at the final round in Finale. But results only tell some of the story, and it takes more than just the riders to produce those podiums. Go behind the scenes with Lars Hartwich to discover more about his role as Team Manager, and meet new recruits Dimitri Tordo and Florian Nicolai who complete the line up alongside Ines Thoma and Joe Barnes.