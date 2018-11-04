VIDEOS

Video: Behind the Scenes with Brendog, the Deakinator and Olly Wilkins at Rampage

Nov 4, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

Credit: Ben Deakin

6 Comments

  • + 5
 Hands down the best line & run of entire rampage,can't belief the judges downplayed him.
  • + 1
 Amazing insight to see the commitment from all that went into creating that savagely tech run, especially Brendan obviously for hitting everything, on cue, #OIOI!
  • + 3
 That chute Brendog rode down was insane, well, his whole run was really.
  • + 1
 And the Winner is.... huh no...sorry you’re 10th!!!
#Robbery ... PROPS to him and his Crew
  • + 2
 OIOI!
  • + 1
 What a dude

