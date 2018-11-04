Pinkbike.com
Video: Behind the Scenes with Brendog, the Deakinator and Olly Wilkins at Rampage
Nov 4, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
Credit:
Ben Deakin
6 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 5
fantaman
(54 mins ago)
Hands down the best line & run of entire rampage,can't belief the judges downplayed him.
[Reply]
+ 1
benjiancillotti
(27 mins ago)
Amazing insight to see the commitment from all that went into creating that savagely tech run, especially Brendan obviously for hitting everything, on cue, #OIOI!
[Reply]
+ 3
watchtower
(33 mins ago)
That chute Brendog rode down was insane, well, his whole run was really.
[Reply]
+ 1
audric
(14 mins ago)
And the Winner is.... huh no...sorry you’re 10th!!!
#Robbery
... PROPS to him and his Crew
[Reply]
+ 2
officialcorndog
(56 mins ago)
OIOI!
[Reply]
+ 1
sfish95
(44 mins ago)
What a dude
[Reply]
Post a Comment