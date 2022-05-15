Video: Behind the Scenes with the Commencal/100% Team in Episode 6 of 'Inside The Line'

May 15, 2022
by e*thirteen  



Excitement around the globe starts to build with less than a week until Round 2 of the World Cup DH series.

With Inside the Line, Episode 6 we get to ride with Commencal / 100% as they show us footage of their practice and training from the past few weeks. This week’s POVs come straight from Mille Johnset, Angel Suarez, Hugo Frixtalon, Greg Williamson and Thomas Estaque as they share their action pact home training sessions.

Insights about team strategies are presented by Commencal / 100% Team Manager as he speaks in-depth about the new bikes, workouts, overall challenges, and just what they need to do to keep their focus.









bigquotes“Every rider has his own goal, for sure... but good results are the most important thing to do now.”Commencal / 100% Team Manager


The team will head to race #2 at Fort Williams soon, the UK’s premier mountain bike destination. It's the longest course in the World Cup season and the demands on the athletes will be high. Known for being one of the most grueling events, Fort Williams is also famous for its amazing turnouts. Thousands will gather to get rowdy and witness and route on the riders as they battle it out in hardcore competition. The balance of skill, fearless speed and all-out fitness will be key priorities.





The season is just getting going and these athletes are serious and driven. In Episode 6, we get to see just how these riders press themselves to their edge of their comfort zones, ripping the technical tracks that will best prep them for the challenge ahead at Ft. William.


Subscribe and tune in all season long to get more team stories and insights of what it is like to be a professional downhill racing team competing to be the best in the world.

