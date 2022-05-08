Video: Behind the Scenes with Dakota Norton in Episode 5 of 'Inside The Line'

“Coming into 2018, my goal was just to be on the podium.” — Dakota Norton

Rooting for the underdog comes easy. This is especially true when you connect with someone and learn about their background, challenges and will to overcome, even amongst adversity.In Episode 5, Inside the Line we hang out in Tennessee with Dakota Norton of Intense Factory Racing. It was just this year that Dakota joined the team under the mentorship of Aaron Gwin. Things seem to be coming together for Dakota and we couldn’t be more stoked for him, but it doesn’t come without a hustle.We see Dakota and just how busy and chaotic real life can be for this pro athlete who is reaching for his goals as he builds his first home with his own hands, dedicates hard time to intense training, workouts and riding, and fights to find some time to rip laps on his moto.Dakota Norton joined the World Cup Racing scene back in 2015 on a top ramen budget with a wild determination, and like most dream chasers, it’s been a bumpy ride getting to where he is now.In 2017, Dakota was a privateer living out of a van on a steady diet of PB&Js, placing around 30th at every race. But that didn’t stop him.Something clicked by the time he hit Val di Sole that season. Despite the bike getting lost in shipping, Dakota placed 14th. Dakota proved to himself (and fans) that he belonged.The Dream Continued in 2018In 2018, Dakota blew minds and crushed it by landing his first podium finish, grabbing 5th place out of nowhere.He qualified 8th at Ft. William but ended up having mechanical issues. The next race, he almost reached the podium at Leogang, placing 6th, only by seconds.Dakota’s dream of landing factory support came true for 2019 and beyond. Now placed on Intense Factory Racing, Dakota is poised for the best yet.You gotta have respect for Dakota Norton. Past years leading up to now have had their share of challenges, but that hasn’t stopped or slowed Dakota down. With lack of sponsors, injuries, and even getting benched in 2021 by contracting Covid, Dakota is now focused and one to watch.Dakota Norton embodies the spirit of every rider that wants to chase the dream, and with all that he's pushed past, we’re rooting for him in '22.-------------------------Episode 5 - Video Credits: Brock Van Heel | Carson FletcherSubscribe and tune in all season long to get more team stories and insights of what it is like to be a professional downhill racing team competing to be the best in the world.