Video: Behind the Scenes with Dylan Starks Filming His Road Gap Tail Whip for X Games Real MTB

This is the first video covering what went down to film my X Games Real MTB video. Filmed from September 2023 to January 2024 it involved a lot to put together the video. This was the first film mission for the project and also my first time riding after a few months due to an injury. With the help from some homies we were able to build this huge road gap step up hip jump type thing out in the hills of southern California. A lot more goes into a video clip than most get to see that's why videos like these put a perspective of what goes down behind the scenes. — Dylan Starks