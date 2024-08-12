Powered by Outside

Video: Behind the Scenes with Dylan Starks Filming His Road Gap Tail Whip for X Games Real MTB

Aug 12, 2024
by Sarah Moore  

A glimpse behind the scenes at what went in to making Dylan Stark's 90 second X Games Real MTB video.

bigquotesThis is the first video covering what went down to film my X Games Real MTB video. Filmed from September 2023 to January 2024 it involved a lot to put together the video. This was the first film mission for the project and also my first time riding after a few months due to an injury. With the help from some homies we were able to build this huge road gap step up hip jump type thing out in the hills of southern California. A lot more goes into a video clip than most get to see that's why videos like these put a perspective of what goes down behind the scenes.Dylan Starks

View Dylan's X Games Real MTB edit here.

Videos Dylan Stark X Games Real Mtb 2024


Author Info:
Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,513 articles
