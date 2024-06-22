Powered by Outside

Video: Behind the Scenes with Intense Factory Racing in Episode 1 of 'Crafting Champions'

Jun 22, 2024
by Sarah Moore  

Go behind the scenes with the Intense Factory Racing team's Joe Breeden, Louise Ferguson, Oscar Griffiths & Ryder Lawrence, in episode 1 of their new series ‘Crafting Champions’.

To stay in touch with the team follow @intensefactoryracing on Instagram.

Produced by – Chapter Studios

www.intensefactoryracing.com

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos World Cup DH Intense Joe Breeden Louise Ferguson Fort William World Cup Dh 2024


Author Info:
sarahmoore avatar

Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,447 articles
