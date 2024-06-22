Pinkbike.com
Video: Behind the Scenes with Intense Factory Racing in Episode 1 of 'Crafting Champions'
Jun 22, 2024
Sarah Moore
Go behind the scenes with the Intense Factory Racing team's Joe Breeden, Louise Ferguson, Oscar Griffiths & Ryder Lawrence, in episode 1 of their new series ‘Crafting Champions’.
To stay in touch with the team follow @intensefactoryracing on Instagram.
Produced by – Chapter Studios
www.intensefactoryracing.com
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
World Cup DH
Intense
Joe Breeden
Louise Ferguson
Fort William World Cup Dh 2024
sarahmoore
Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,447 articles
