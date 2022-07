Every great story has a beginning. The start of a season is always something special. Because of the pressure, because of the expectations, because you don't know how fast you are compared to others.Join the riders of the Orbea Fox enduro team, Martin Maes, Vid Persak, Flo Espiñeira, and Edgar Carballo, as they kick-off of the EWS season and build through the first 3 rounds.MENTIONS: @orbea @fizik /@Bluegrass