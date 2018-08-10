Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Video: Behind The Scenes With Sam Pilgrim & Pinkbike
Aug 9, 2018
by
Pinkbike Originals
After 5 days and nights of filming, Scott Secco and Pinkbike were able to produce 'Day & Night with Sam Pilgrim'. This is the story of how it came to be.
Film by Scott Secco
Presented by
Swatch
The face of someone who realises it's day 1 of 5.
Any other alternatives available? Sam sneaks in one of his catchphrases...
Not his usual scene, but Sam is such a hard worker and never complains. Never.
Timing the roll movement with Sam's backflip was no easy task, but Scott nailed it in only a few takes.
The ranch was such a good set up for this. Huge thanks to the Kamloops crew that allowed us to go film.
Checking to see if the nugs were gold.
The lighting looked so cool the moment you turned on the generators. The pain of setting everything up immediately disappears when you get the finished product.
Spinning 3's at 3am for the third time.
The finish line is almost in sight.
Lighting was pretty hard as you are not only lighting for the shot, but also so that Sam can actually ride it.
Trying to ride at 2am is pretty tricky. Especially when you've been riding all day as well...for the 3 days straight.
Score
Time
+ 1
CD-Media
(5 mins ago)
Love those kinds of behinds the scenes ! You have the opportunity to see what actually goes behind those kind of video projects !
Just a question though, I have seen nothing about the sound recording part .. How about that ? As we usually learn the hard way that sound is key haha
[Reply]
+ 3
bigtim
(36 mins ago)
"Going to keep it simple and so will just flip and 360". Yeah, me too. yeah. Definitely simple. Just going to grab my bike. {Runs away}
[Reply]
Just a question though, I have seen nothing about the sound recording part .. How about that ? As we usually learn the hard way that sound is key haha
