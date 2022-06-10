Video: Behind the Scenes with the MS Mondraker Team in Fort William for Episode 8 of 'Inside The Line'

“Mechanics cover the bike, I cover the people...” — Team Coach - Olly Morris

Fort William, Scotland Results:

Things are heating up as WC DH fans get ready for the series to kick back in. The 2022 World Cup season has been full of excitement, as we watched up-and-coming riders rise through the ranks and seasoned veterans battle it out to maintain top positions on the podium. This weekend we are getting back to racing and into the thick of it. In Episode 8 of Inside the Line, we bring it all to the surface with a throwback to Round 2 a few weeks ago, back at the infamous Fort Williams. Race 2 proved to be an event and an atmosphere like no other, and the track that punished the very best athletes in the world.For this episode we are riding with the talented MS Mondraker team, and share the perspective into the pro-team life as we follow MS Mondraker Team Coach, Oliver Morris.Olly is the hired gun, an experienced coach, and an elite-level rider who works diligently with the team to help provide "hands-on" coaching from the front lines. This type of strategy can, without a doubt, lift the team to higher levels. Olly's expertise provides valuable guidance for the racer and gives them a better chance of performing well. From spotting lines, to refining technique, to keeping them informed of how the track evolves throughout the day, Olly helps the MS Mondraker team maintain momentum, push boundaries and shave seconds off the clock.For Inside the Line, Olly shares with us details from his point of view during the race weekend at Fort Williams. He works on and off the track with the riders spotting and shadowing. This involves being a motivator, line spotter, performance coach, shoulder to lean on, and really whatever can be done to help the riders achieve their goals, during a race weekend and throughout the season.In 2022, the UCI rules changed, and this meant Olly could be on track on two wheels to help the team understand and analyze where to push, where to hold back and where to up the intensity. Olly's shows his focus in this episode with Eleonora Farina, as he helps her to feel comfortable and confident. It's a new format for World Cup this year and it's paying off for the MS Mondraker team, with Eleonora Farina taking a 4th spot in the finals.Eleonora Farina - 4thDavid Trummer - 20thBrook Macdonald - DNS due to flatting in qualifyingTuhuto-Ariki - DNS due to flatting in qualifyingIn just one day, we'll be able to see how all this plays out by watching the teams battle it out again at Leogang. The Downhill World Cup Round 3 event takes place in the alpine mountains in the spectacular and rugged setting in of Leogang, Austria this weekend. With all the craziness of the first start of the season, early jitters are settling, bikes set ups are getting dialed, riders are building confidence, and coaches such as Olly, are in it to win it. These conditions, combined with the crazy wet weather should make for the most exciting stop of the series, thus far. Good luck to Olly, MS Mondraker, and all teams for Round #3.Subscribe and tune in all season long to get more team stories and insights of what it is like to be a professional downhill racing team competing to be the best in the world.Sponsored by e*thirteen