Video: Behind the Scenes with the MS Mondraker Team in 'Inside The Line' Ep. 12

Being on the road as a professional DH World Cup racer can be exhausting and challenging. With racing, training, equipment needs and injuries, life can get stressful and emotions can run high. Part of the magic of the journey is stopping around the world and immersing in the diversity of the world and its cultures.In this Episode of Inside, MS Mondraker shows us the inside view just prior to their World Cup race stop at Snowshoe. The only US stop on the tour.MS Mondraker engages in the American culture properly by driving a suburban, shopping at Walmart, Go Karting, and blowing off steam and fireworks in the traditional, rowdy US way.The team is hilarious and shows us just how they're able to separate themselves from racing and enjoy where they are and what's unique to the area.The team is obviously tight. We see that traveling the world with "friends" vs "teammates" is better. The group finds ways to enjoy themselves and share the lighter side of what it's like to be pro athletes that can chill and not stress on racing, even right-smack in the middle of the intensity of the season... and at the same time bond through their experiences.Congrats MS Mondraker and all the e*thirteen teams for a rad season. We salute you! Subscribe and tune in all season long and beyond! The Inside the Line series continues on the e*thirteen YouTube.