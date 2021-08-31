Video: Behind the Scenes with the Rossignol Factory Team in the First Half of the EWS Season

Aug 31, 2021
by Rossignol Bikes  

We are super proud to present you with the first episode of our Rossignol web series “Inside the Rad Bandits”. Discover all the secrets from a new EWS structure and follow Estelle and Clément Charles during they adventures – and daily routines. The first episode is talking about the Rossignol bikes project, testing sessions with Fast Suspension, the first EWS round in Val Di Fassa, and the second race in La Thuile. After the first racing block, Estelle sits 10th on the global ranking and Clément is 23rd.

Enjoy!

ESTELLE CHARLES





CLEMENT CHARLES





Loudenvielle is on its way, let's go team !


Partners : Rossignol, Duke Racing Wheels, Fast Suspension, ION, Magura, Zéfal, Michelin, KS, Bluegrass, Smith, HT, Tioga, DMR, and ESI.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Rossignol Clement Charles Estelle Charles Enduro Racing Enduro World Series


