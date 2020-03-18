Video: Behind the Scenes With Tomas Lemoine at Crankworx Rotorua

Tomas Lemoine

It takes an unbelievable amount of strength, mentally and physically to compete in the Crankworx World Series. Everyday athletes need to perform at the highest level, with no room for errors or mistakes. For an athlete like Tomas Lemoine who competes in multiple disciplines, with hopes of becoming the King of Crankworx, this is a monumental task.

"Tomas Lemoine - "Crankworx Rotorua was an awesome start of the season for me. It was a hard week with only a few training sessions on the slope course. But, I'm super stoked on my riding and the results I got there. I’m totally motivated for the next event!"

Trevor Lynden

Tomas intended on racing speed and style, slopestyle and pumptrack, but due to training times, Tomas decided to opt-out of the pumptrack race so he could practice for slopestyle.

First up was the speed and style race, which was no ride in the park. He battled it out against riders like Greg Watts to take the win. After missing out last year, this victory meant a lot for Tomas and was a massive motivational boost heading into Slopestyle.


"It gave me more motivation for sure as everyone was struggling at slopestyle because we didn’t even ride the full course until the contest day. I told myself that my health and power is good, so I can surely make it happen for slopestyle finals the next day even with little training. I had a little bit more in the bag but crashed on my first run, so adding more tricks in my second was a risk. I just wanted to put a solid run top to bottom without mistakes or crashing again! And it worked, stoked with a 4th to start the season!"


Tomas also premiered his new custom painted Muc-Off helmet during his time at Crankworx Rotorua. Throughout the week, fans could enter to win a replica. On March 16th, entries closed and the winner is Oscar from the UK. Congratulations Oscar!

Trevor Lynden


Rotorua

 OSCAR will now ride WILD

