Video: Behind the Sound of Speed with Brage Vestavik

Jan 23, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesBrage Vestavik and Blur Media teamed up to make the Red Bull Sound of Speed last summer in Hafjell Bike Park!
Join the boys behind the scenes of a heavy week of stacking clips! GoodTimes! Brage Vestavik


Posted In:
Videos Brage Vestavik


2 Comments

  • 2 0
 This video really has to be the best advertising for dt-swiss, GT and Marzocchi
  • 1 0
 "For sale: lightly used G.T ... "

Naah..... maybe not "lightly"....

Good damping though.





