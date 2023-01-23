Watch
Video: Behind the Sound of Speed with Brage Vestavik
Jan 23, 2023
by
Ed Spratt
2 Comments
Brage Vestavik and Blur Media teamed up to make the Red Bull Sound of Speed last summer in Hafjell Bike Park!
Join the boys behind the scenes of a heavy week of stacking clips! GoodTimes!
—
Brage Vestavik
Posted In:
Videos
Brage Vestavik
2 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
Vvltom
(11 mins ago)
This video really has to be the best advertising for dt-swiss, GT and Marzocchi
[Reply]
1
0
eric-w
(21 mins ago)
"For sale: lightly used G.T ... "
Naah..... maybe not "lightly"....
Good damping though.
[Reply]
