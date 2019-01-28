VIDEOS

Video: Bell Partners with Commencal Vallnord for 2019

Jan 28, 2019
by Bell Bike Helmets  

PRESS RELEASE: Bell Helmets

Bell is extremely excited to partner with Commencal Vallnord. We are very excited about the team’s youth and their influence in Europe and around the globe. Adding Commencal to our roster will further extend Bell's dominance not only in the downhill mountain bike category but mountain biking around the world.




Bell Helmets

Bell Helmets
Bell Helmets

Bell Helmets
Bell Helmets

Bell Helmets
Bell Helmets

We can’t wait to watch all of Commencal - Myriam Nicole, Amaury Pierron, Rémi Thirion, Thibaut Dapréla, Gaetan Ruffin and Thibaut Ruffin - do some racing!

Bell Helmets

Photos by Kéno Derleyn

MENTIONS: @BellBikeHelmets


Must Read This Week
Athertons Launch Their Own Bike Company With Dragon's Den Investor
109166 views
Interview: Aaron Gwin on His Break With YT & Becoming a Team Owner
91292 views
Gwin, Mulally & Moir on Intense Factory Racing for 2019
77710 views
Bike Check: Aaron Gwin's Intense M29 FRO
70703 views
Interview: The Athertons - "If People Want Gee’s Fort William Race Bike, We Can Make it for Them"
69334 views
Hope Unveils New HB.130 29er - Core Bike 2019
55518 views
Intense Restructures With New Management Team, Commitment to Racing Development
52523 views
Day 1 Randoms - Core Bike 2019
48644 views

1 Comment

  • + 1
 You know she's a keeper when she answers K Rock Big Grin

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.024729
Mobile Version of Website