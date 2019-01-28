Video: Bell Partners with Commencal Vallnord for 2019

PRESS RELEASE: Bell Helmets

Photos by Kéno Derleyn

Bell is extremely excited to partner with Commencal Vallnord. We are very excited about the team’s youth and their influence in Europe and around the globe. Adding Commencal to our roster will further extend Bell's dominance not only in the downhill mountain bike category but mountain biking around the world.We can’t wait to watch all of Commencal - Myriam Nicole, Amaury Pierron, Rémi Thirion, Thibaut Dapréla, Gaetan Ruffin and Thibaut Ruffin - do some racing!