Video: Ben Cathro Absolutely Hauling for 'Megattack'
Jan 8, 2025
by
DEITY Components
75 Comments
The legend, Ben Cathro, puts in laps on board the DEITY Megattack Grips in the latest edit by the team at DEITY, 'Megattack'!
DEITY
Filmed/Edited: Sleeper Collective
Images: Innes Graham
Posted In:
Videos
Sponsored
Ben Cathro
Author Info:
deityusa
Member since Oct 11, 2007
113 articles
75 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
135
0
loganbeck
FL
(Jan 8, 2025 at 8:51)
We need a Cathro vs Beer race to see who gets the official Pinkbike Resident Fast Guy title.
[Reply]
73
0
sspiff
FL
(Jan 8, 2025 at 12:23)
Annual PB world champs. Current jersey holder gets rainbow stripes at the top of their articles.
[Reply]
53
0
brianpark
FL
Editor
(Jan 8, 2025 at 14:48)
For legal reasons I absolutely do not endorse this idea. But uhhh I'm taking bets out by the bleachers.
[Reply]
2
0
lolypop
FL
(Jan 9, 2025 at 2:27)
No Beer for Ben
[Reply]
3
3
jimmythehat
(Jan 9, 2025 at 3:21)
Serious? Cathro would smoke him surely
[Reply]
15
0
olafthemoose
FL
(Jan 9, 2025 at 5:42)
@jimmythehat
: Beer is a 2 time Canadian national dh champ, I don’t think it’s so cut and dry
[Reply]
5
0
kev-jones
(Jan 9, 2025 at 7:09)
@jimmythehat
: Cathro is currenty 1-0 courtesy of a 4 second winning margin (on a 4.5 minute track) at an IXS race in Pila in 2011.
www.rootsandrain.com/compare761,16583
[Reply]
128
1
Raymansd1
(Jan 8, 2025 at 8:09)
Knowing this is Ben shredding makes me happy.
[Reply]
11
0
powturn
FL
(Jan 8, 2025 at 20:34)
This. Moar industry support of all kinds for Ben & Sleeper. No one else brings more joy!
[Reply]
2
1
scott-townes
FL
(Jan 9, 2025 at 15:12)
So friggen smooth. Imagine someone this good struggles to qualify. That's insane.
[Reply]
77
0
Gristle
FL
(Jan 8, 2025 at 9:30)
Warning: moves in video are larger than they appear because the dude on the bike is a super longboi
[Reply]
40
0
eblackwell
FL
(Jan 8, 2025 at 8:34)
Giving the people what they want - more Cathro!
[Reply]
17
0
andrewbmxmtb
FL
(Jan 8, 2025 at 8:06)
What did Meg do to deserve that?
[Reply]
6
0
Flavaine
(Jan 8, 2025 at 8:32)
She attacked. Obvs.
[Reply]
16
0
lowlightlowlife
(Jan 8, 2025 at 8:13)
Excellent song choice.
[Reply]
7
0
LoveDh
(Jan 8, 2025 at 8:26)
Love a little King Gizz Sadie sorceress in the mornin'
[Reply]
6
0
wesfife155
(Jan 8, 2025 at 10:53)
More King Gizz on mtb edits please
[Reply]
16
1
TEAM-ROBOT
(Jan 8, 2025 at 9:39)
Very talented cyclist
[Reply]
14
0
bikesbecausehikingsucks
(Jan 8, 2025 at 8:54)
the stoppie was insane
[Reply]
14
4
latetotheparty
(Jan 8, 2025 at 8:11)
So... Cathro off Pinkbike? Did I miss something?
[Reply]
54
0
Raymansd1
(Jan 8, 2025 at 8:13)
Your username checks.
[Reply]
1
0
dirtmakesmehappy
(Jan 8, 2025 at 8:31)
What gives you that impression?
[Reply]
31
0
brianpark
FL
Editor
(Jan 8, 2025 at 8:31)
Hah no this was shot a while ago, Deity was a partner of Pinkbike Racing (RIP) and Ben really likes running their stuff.
[Reply]
30
3
ncmtb77
FL
(Jan 8, 2025 at 8:37)
Yes, this was posted on Vital Team rumors yesterday. Tear jerker Insta post thanking all sponsors and saying how he will miss being between the tap and how last season didn't go as planned and not enough points for getting 132nd how UCI Sucks and blah blah blah bike industry woes. Too much supply. Covid boom. Lack of interest in enduro. Ebikes are popular now. He's selling grips from the trunk of his car at rainy bike parks in Scotland.
[Reply]
6
2
betsie
(Jan 8, 2025 at 13:46)
Great video
Hopefully we will see Ben back at the SDA's now. Once a staple of the Scottish race season, always smiling in the pits and appeared to win pretty much everything for such a long time.
Ben v Callum and Drew (let's have Joe Connell flying again too) would be amazing to see. Then see if any of the crazy rapid juniors can take them down too.
Someone has to try and dethrone Callum smashing it on his enduro bike!
[Reply]
4
0
a11y
FL
(Jan 8, 2025 at 15:33)
36mm diameter - wow. You know what they say about folk with big hands… big gloves?
I inherited a set of 34mm Deity Supracrush grips (along with Deity bar, stem and saddle) on my ex-Cathro Tallboy and even those feel girthy enough to me. I’m not used to gripping anything bigger…
[Reply]
5
3
gnarnaimo
(Jan 8, 2025 at 15:53)
That's what's she said
[Reply]
6
0
Captain-Spaulding
FL
(Jan 8, 2025 at 10:28)
How about getting Cathro on course previews? Not course breakdowns, but old-school previews like Claudio used to do.
[Reply]
8
1
Vudu74
FL
(Jan 8, 2025 at 11:13)
He would probably have to pay the UCI and WB a ridiculous fee.
[Reply]
1
0
TommyNunchuck
FL
(Jan 9, 2025 at 3:20)
He'd have to visit the CEO's casting couch
[Reply]
1
0
Craigatdescentworld
FL
(Jan 9, 2025 at 7:09)
@TommyNunchuck
: sure Ben could have popped in to see him on the drive to from this video shoot…
[Reply]
5
0
AppleJack76
FL
(Jan 8, 2025 at 9:25)
In the vid, I enjoyed the part where Ben tries to pedal uphill, chainless. Keep trying Ben, keep tryin'.
[Reply]
15
0
sfarnum
(Jan 8, 2025 at 15:17)
In the vid, I enjoyed the part where Ben.
[Reply]
6
0
WildboiBen
FL
(Jan 8, 2025 at 9:47)
Hell yeah Ben!!! You make the council [of Bens] proud!
[Reply]
3
0
Neil6
(Jan 8, 2025 at 9:44)
Thank god they're knurled and not my cup of tea, saves me buying another pair of grips in my neverending quest to find the holy grail of palm pleasers.
[Reply]
3
0
farmer-john-2000
(Jan 8, 2025 at 10:40)
I remember Ben riding a Kona on that hill in the winter series back in the hub days! The beanpole looks even faster now! Great video
[Reply]
4
0
devinkalt
(Jan 8, 2025 at 9:52)
Ben putting on a clinic per usual
[Reply]
1
1
Vudu74
FL
(Jan 8, 2025 at 8:21)
Ben,so are you able to pick the bikes that you want? For the last couple videos you were on the Deviate and now the Santa Cruz. Just curious, and very pleased that you are riding Mega again!
[Reply]
3
0
sfarnum
(Jan 8, 2025 at 15:16)
Yellow V10, yellow helmet, Darco kit = Pinkbike Racing days
[Reply]
2
0
flaflow
(Jan 8, 2025 at 16:56)
@sfarnum
: History, fondly remembered
[Reply]
3
0
mi-bike
(Jan 8, 2025 at 8:30)
It's the grips, not the bike.
[Reply]
2
0
solidautomech
FL
(Jan 8, 2025 at 9:31)
So flippin good! And made me want to ride.
Ben, you racing any DH races this coming season?
[Reply]
3
0
frothyloamers
(Jan 8, 2025 at 9:39)
how tall is Ben and do you ride XL frames? curious for us taller riders
[Reply]
3
0
BananaSlug415
FL
(Jan 8, 2025 at 10:42)
199cm tall riding an XL frame in the long position headset cup plus custom extra long chain stay originally built for Minnaar. There was a whole PBR episode on how all DH bikes were too small back in the day and the question was if you gave Cathro a bike that fit could he win a World Cup? Answer is no but he sat on the hot seat for awhile at Fort Bill. I got to see his bike at Sea Otter and it was massive.
[Reply]
1
0
Niseach1
(Jan 9, 2025 at 3:30)
Photos by Innes Graham. Would be great to see the two of them following each other at Inners... Not sure who would be the quickest there.
[Reply]
3
1
Struggleteam
(Jan 8, 2025 at 8:06)
As a fellow knuckle dragger with large mitts, these grips are my favorite.
[Reply]
3
1
ro-bert
FL
(Jan 8, 2025 at 8:40)
Smashin’ the beejeebuses out of Matador there, nice
[Reply]
2
0
alexsin
(Jan 8, 2025 at 9:02)
A cool Cathro vid and finally some new bigger grips.
[Reply]
2
0
smegman
(Jan 8, 2025 at 9:43)
Ben is great shape! This made my day! C'est cool. Merci Ben!!!
[Reply]
1
0
eae903
FL
(Jan 8, 2025 at 13:45)
Sick edit, now I know that I'll be just as tall, sexy, and fast as Ben if I buy these grips!
[Reply]
1
0
Blownoutrides
(Jan 8, 2025 at 18:22)
The actual grips are the bees knees if anyone’s wondering. Meaty paws without the extra length.
[Reply]
1
1
mprett1
(Jan 8, 2025 at 19:47)
Wow. To me he's developed a brand of the funny/instructor guy giving coaching on how to ride.
Turns out he also has an alter-ego as an utter trail assassin.
[Reply]
1
0
bananowy
(Jan 9, 2025 at 1:10)
Ben's legs are so long that chains have clearly not been designed for that kind of leverage haha
[Reply]
3
0
lapayita
FL
(Jan 9, 2025 at 6:24)
We need more Ben....
[Reply]
1
0
islandforlife
FL
(Jan 8, 2025 at 8:33)
Nice to see Ben ripping it up!
[Reply]
1
1
JonnyNorthmore
FL
(Jan 8, 2025 at 11:30)
The photo of the brand spanking new grips laying in wet mud is really pissing me off!
[Reply]
1
0
jimmythehat
(Jan 8, 2025 at 14:46)
Really old, he been on Deviate bikes for ages
[Reply]
1
0
Santacruz615
(Jan 8, 2025 at 15:21)
He megattack the trail for sure
[Reply]
1
0
dobiept
(Jan 8, 2025 at 15:59)
Awesome.
When will
@mattbeer
do an edit?
[Reply]
1
0
chakaping
FL
(Jan 9, 2025 at 3:22)
At least do a no-hander so we can see the frigging grips then
[Reply]
1
0
trkymoore
(Jan 9, 2025 at 4:57)
Them WC boyz do it different
#props
[Reply]
1
0
rabbitsmokinintheferns
(Jan 9, 2025 at 6:58)
He's so cute with those curly locks.
[Reply]
1
0
torro86
FL
(Jan 9, 2025 at 7:36)
I keep watching this over and over again! sooo sick!
[Reply]
1
0
braddog2
(Jan 14, 2025 at 4:51)
Somebody should teach him "How To Ride"!
[Reply]
1
0
blang11
(Jan 8, 2025 at 8:33)
Get it Cathro!
[Reply]
1
0
watchmen
(Jan 8, 2025 at 10:41)
He attac. He promote.
[Reply]
1
0
michaelheinrich
FL
(Jan 8, 2025 at 11:02)
1:13 is just too bad
[Reply]
1
0
dirtmedication
(Jan 8, 2025 at 12:22)
Love the helmet
[Reply]
1
0
Ch4rl13
(Jan 8, 2025 at 12:33)
look at the line!!!
[Reply]
1
1
watchtower
(Jan 8, 2025 at 13:13)
Ribbed for pleasure, do they come in a pleasing coral tint?
[Reply]
1
0
jwizzler
(Jan 8, 2025 at 14:42)
He rode his bike!
[Reply]
1
0
ridingbiking
FL
(Jan 8, 2025 at 15:56)
That was sick
[Reply]
1
0
dividebyzero
(Jan 8, 2025 at 18:14)
Tallboy riding a V10
[Reply]
1
0
Jbacon93
(Jan 8, 2025 at 19:20)
Shreddin!
[Reply]
1
0
whichoneispink
FL
(Jan 9, 2025 at 12:57)
Braaap
[Reply]
