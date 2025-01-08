Powered by Outside

Video: Ben Cathro Absolutely Hauling for 'Megattack'

Jan 8, 2025
by DEITY Components  

The legend, Ben Cathro, puts in laps on board the DEITY Megattack Grips in the latest edit by the team at DEITY, 'Megattack'!

Presented by DEITY
Filmed/Edited: Sleeper Collective
Images: Innes Graham

DEITY MEGATTACK featuring Ben Cathro

DEITY MEGATTACK featuring Ben Cathro
DEITY MEGATTACK featuring Ben Cathro

DEITY MEGATTACK featuring Ben Cathro

DEITY MEGATTACK featuring Ben Cathro

DEITY MEGATTACK featuring Ben Cathro
DEITY MEGATTACK featuring Ben Cathro

DEITY MEGATTACK featuring Ben Cathro

DEITY MEGATTACK featuring Ben Cathro

DEITY MEGATTACK featuring Ben Cathro
DEITY MEGATTACK featuring Ben Cathro

DEITY MEGATTACK featuring Ben Cathro



Posted In:
Videos Sponsored Ben Cathro


Author Info:
deityusa avatar

Member since Oct 11, 2007
113 articles

75 Comments
  • 1350
 We need a Cathro vs Beer race to see who gets the official Pinkbike Resident Fast Guy title.
  • 730
 Annual PB world champs. Current jersey holder gets rainbow stripes at the top of their articles.
  • 530
 For legal reasons I absolutely do not endorse this idea. But uhhh I'm taking bets out by the bleachers.
  • 20
 No Beer for Ben
  • 33
 Serious? Cathro would smoke him surely
  • 150
 @jimmythehat: Beer is a 2 time Canadian national dh champ, I don’t think it’s so cut and dry
  • 50
 @jimmythehat: Cathro is currenty 1-0 courtesy of a 4 second winning margin (on a 4.5 minute track) at an IXS race in Pila in 2011.

www.rootsandrain.com/compare761,16583
  • 1281
 Knowing this is Ben shredding makes me happy.
  • 110
 This. Moar industry support of all kinds for Ben & Sleeper. No one else brings more joy!
  • 21
 So friggen smooth. Imagine someone this good struggles to qualify. That's insane.
  • 770
 Warning: moves in video are larger than they appear because the dude on the bike is a super longboi
  • 400
 Giving the people what they want - more Cathro!
  • 170
 What did Meg do to deserve that?
  • 60
 She attacked. Obvs.
  • 160
 Excellent song choice.
  • 70
 Love a little King Gizz Sadie sorceress in the mornin'
  • 60
 More King Gizz on mtb edits please
  • 161
 Very talented cyclist
  • 140
 the stoppie was insane
  • 144
 So... Cathro off Pinkbike? Did I miss something?
  • 540
 Your username checks.
  • 10
 What gives you that impression?
  • 310
 Hah no this was shot a while ago, Deity was a partner of Pinkbike Racing (RIP) and Ben really likes running their stuff.
  • 303
 Yes, this was posted on Vital Team rumors yesterday. Tear jerker Insta post thanking all sponsors and saying how he will miss being between the tap and how last season didn't go as planned and not enough points for getting 132nd how UCI Sucks and blah blah blah bike industry woes. Too much supply. Covid boom. Lack of interest in enduro. Ebikes are popular now. He's selling grips from the trunk of his car at rainy bike parks in Scotland.
  • 62
 Great video

Hopefully we will see Ben back at the SDA's now. Once a staple of the Scottish race season, always smiling in the pits and appeared to win pretty much everything for such a long time.
Ben v Callum and Drew (let's have Joe Connell flying again too) would be amazing to see. Then see if any of the crazy rapid juniors can take them down too.
Someone has to try and dethrone Callum smashing it on his enduro bike!
  • 40
 36mm diameter - wow. You know what they say about folk with big hands… big gloves?

I inherited a set of 34mm Deity Supracrush grips (along with Deity bar, stem and saddle) on my ex-Cathro Tallboy and even those feel girthy enough to me. I’m not used to gripping anything bigger…
  • 53
 That's what's she said
  • 60
 How about getting Cathro on course previews? Not course breakdowns, but old-school previews like Claudio used to do.
  • 81
 He would probably have to pay the UCI and WB a ridiculous fee.
  • 10
 He'd have to visit the CEO's casting couch
  • 10
 @TommyNunchuck: sure Ben could have popped in to see him on the drive to from this video shoot…
  • 50
 In the vid, I enjoyed the part where Ben tries to pedal uphill, chainless. Keep trying Ben, keep tryin'.
  • 150
 In the vid, I enjoyed the part where Ben.
  • 60
 Hell yeah Ben!!! You make the council [of Bens] proud!
  • 30
 Thank god they're knurled and not my cup of tea, saves me buying another pair of grips in my neverending quest to find the holy grail of palm pleasers.
  • 30
 I remember Ben riding a Kona on that hill in the winter series back in the hub days! The beanpole looks even faster now! Great video
  • 40
 Ben putting on a clinic per usual
  • 11
 Ben,so are you able to pick the bikes that you want? For the last couple videos you were on the Deviate and now the Santa Cruz. Just curious, and very pleased that you are riding Mega again!
  • 30
 Yellow V10, yellow helmet, Darco kit = Pinkbike Racing days
  • 20
 @sfarnum: History, fondly remembered
  • 30
 It's the grips, not the bike.
  • 20
 So flippin good! And made me want to ride.
Ben, you racing any DH races this coming season?
  • 30
 how tall is Ben and do you ride XL frames? curious for us taller riders
  • 30
 199cm tall riding an XL frame in the long position headset cup plus custom extra long chain stay originally built for Minnaar. There was a whole PBR episode on how all DH bikes were too small back in the day and the question was if you gave Cathro a bike that fit could he win a World Cup? Answer is no but he sat on the hot seat for awhile at Fort Bill. I got to see his bike at Sea Otter and it was massive.
  • 10
 Photos by Innes Graham. Would be great to see the two of them following each other at Inners... Not sure who would be the quickest there.
  • 31
 As a fellow knuckle dragger with large mitts, these grips are my favorite.
  • 31
 Smashin’ the beejeebuses out of Matador there, nice
  • 20
 A cool Cathro vid and finally some new bigger grips.
  • 20
 Ben is great shape! This made my day! C'est cool. Merci Ben!!! Smile
  • 10
 Sick edit, now I know that I'll be just as tall, sexy, and fast as Ben if I buy these grips!
  • 10
 The actual grips are the bees knees if anyone’s wondering. Meaty paws without the extra length.
  • 11
 Wow. To me he's developed a brand of the funny/instructor guy giving coaching on how to ride.

Turns out he also has an alter-ego as an utter trail assassin.
  • 10
 Ben's legs are so long that chains have clearly not been designed for that kind of leverage haha
  • 30
 We need more Ben....
  • 10
 Nice to see Ben ripping it up!
  • 11
 The photo of the brand spanking new grips laying in wet mud is really pissing me off!
  • 10
 Really old, he been on Deviate bikes for ages
  • 10
 He megattack the trail for sure
  • 10
 Awesome.
When will @mattbeer do an edit?
  • 10
 At least do a no-hander so we can see the frigging grips then Wink
  • 10
 Them WC boyz do it different
#props
  • 10
 He's so cute with those curly locks.
  • 10
 I keep watching this over and over again! sooo sick!
  • 10
 Somebody should teach him "How To Ride"!
  • 10
 Get it Cathro!
  • 10
 He attac. He promote.
  • 10
 1:13 is just too bad
  • 10
 Love the helmet
  • 10
 look at the line!!!
  • 11
 Ribbed for pleasure, do they come in a pleasing coral tint?
  • 10
 He rode his bike!
  • 10
 That was sick
  • 10
 Tallboy riding a V10
  • 10
 Shreddin!







Copyright © 2000 - 2025. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.025617
Mobile Version of Website