Video: Ben Cathro Battles the Dust in his Course Preview for the 2022 Vallnord DH World Cup

Jul 14, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

Ben Cathro and Thibault Laly ride the insanely dusty track in Andorra Vallnord Bike Park.


6 Comments

  • 4 0
 Nice one boys. Track could use a good soaking. I hope we never see another bad finish to a track like this one again.
  • 1 0
 Woah that last bridge to drop is sketchy. I thought they were exaggerating at first, then I realized everyone was saying the same thing, and I was thinking to myself "surely it's not THAT bad." but seeing that video I can definitely see what they're talking about. Those beams going overhead are wayy to close for comfort, and there's virtually no speed for the drop once you go around that corner.
  • 1 0
 Really really shitty that the entire field can say that a feature is dangerous, or just not the right fit, and nothing is done about it. I think about Snowshoe a few years ago, there was a double at the bottom and they realized the speed was just not going to be there for everyone so in the afternoon of trackwalk day they built a big ass wooden bridge in between to turn it into a tabletop.

This bridge needs to go. Obviously they want to keep that road open, but just shoot the riders down the side of the hill and end on the close side of the road? This ending is so dumb. But what's more frustrating is the riders who have to compete on it have no way to fix this.
  • 2 0
 This Track reeks of Amaury!!!
  • 1 0
 Colorado front range could have looked like this...but no
  • 2 2
 That video is not ready for human consumption





