Video: Ben Cathro Breaks Down the Biggest Stories from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2021

Jul 4, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


After buckets of rain, Reece Wilson put it all on the line with hopes to make up some time on the deteriorating course. Ultimately it was the right balance of speed and finesse that earned racers the top spots


Watch the 2021 Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World free of charge, live and on demand, at redbull.tv/uci and get the latest on everything bike-related at the Red Bull Bike Channel: redbull.tv/bike. Red Bull TV is distributed digitally at redbull.tv and as an app across mobile phones, tablets, consoles, OTT devices and Smart TVs.

Video by sleeper.co




Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Pinkbike Originals Ben Cathro DH Racing Les Gets World Cup Dh 2021 World Cup DH


Must Read This Week
Qualifying Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2021
100348 views
Final Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2021
92172 views
Update: Amaury Pierron Airlifted from French Cup DH Race
75673 views
Video & Update: Spectator Arrested for Causing Massive Pileup on Stage 1 of the Tour De France
74271 views
First Ride: The 2022 Ibis Exie is Made in USA & Ready to Race
63956 views
Round-Up: 21 Of the Best Mountain Bike Helmets for 2021
59538 views
Tech Randoms - Les Gets World Cup DH 2021
56255 views
Video: Andreas Kolb Narrowly Avoids Hitting a Car on the Les Gets World Cup Course
51888 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 I think you mean dihydrogen monoxide, unless you're really thirsty....

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008187
Mobile Version of Website