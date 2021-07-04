Video: Ben Cathro Breaks Down the Biggest Stories from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2021

After buckets of rain, Reece Wilson put it all on the line with hopes to make up some time on the deteriorating course. Ultimately it was the right balance of speed and finesse that earned racers the top spotsWatch the 2021 Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World free of charge, live and on demand, at redbull.tv/uci and get the latest on everything bike-related at the Red Bull Bike Channel: redbull.tv/bike. Red Bull TV is distributed digitally at redbull.tv and as an app across mobile phones, tablets, consoles, OTT devices and Smart TVs.
Video by sleeper.co
