Video: Ben Cathro Breaks Down the Biggest Stories from the Lourdes DH World Cup 2022

Mar 28, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  

Ben recaps an incredible 1st round of racing in France, giving you a little insight into some details you may have missed from the weekend.




 Cathro analysis is so calming. Love it !

