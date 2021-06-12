Video: Ben Cathro Breaks Down Vali Höll's Finals Run Crash At Leogang

Jun 12, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


Vali Höll was on a heater of a run right up until one of the final corners of the Leogang track. But what exactly happened? Ben Cathro breaks it all down.


Watch the 2021 Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World free of charge, live and on demand, at redbull.tv/uci and get the latest on everything bike-related at the Red Bull Bike Channel: redbull.tv/bike. Red Bull TV is distributed digitally at redbull.tv and as an app across mobile phones, tablets, consoles, OTT devices and Smart TVs.

Video by sleeper.co




Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Ben Cathro DH Racing Leogang World Cup Dh 2021 World Cup DH


Must Read This Week
First Look: All New 2022 Scott Spark - The Next Generation of Integration
143776 views
Qualifying Results: Leogang World Cup DH 2021
116847 views
Final Results: Leogang World Cup DH 2021
88011 views
Update: Flo Payet Posts Video of the Moment a Course Pole Struck his Genitals and Took him Out of the Leogang World Cup
63677 views
First Ride: Santa Cruz's New Bronson Gets a Mullet for 2022
62417 views
Tech Randoms: Leogang World Cup 2021
59643 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a Niner WFO 9 RDO Frameset
56010 views
Commencal Unveils the 2021 Supreme Race Bike
53277 views

7 Comments

  • 2 0
 Sewn & Blown in a blink of an eye.
Hate to see it happen but, that's racin'.

Loved her interview afterward, brutal honesty, "I'm Pissed".
IMPO, If she stays healthy your lookin' at the next R.A..
  • 2 0
 This week on Cathro’s Crash Scene Investigation: “after solving his own crash, the famed detective heads to Austria to investigate a corner accused is robbing two racers of podium finishes…”
  • 3 0
 She was so mad in the finish corral :
  • 1 3
 Honestly, she's young and fast, but when she loses, crash or no crash, she should be a bit more humble and accepting. That's real professionalism. She will dominate for some time. But that's me.
  • 2 0
 She was mad at herself, I love the fire in her. Tell me you wouldn't be pissed.
  • 1 0
 SPOILER ALERT!!! I was just about to watch the replay.
  • 5 0
 Good call coming to a mountain bike news site...

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008130
Mobile Version of Website