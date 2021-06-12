Video: Ben Cathro Breaks Down Vali Höll's Finals Run Crash At Leogang

Vali Höll was on a heater of a run right up until one of the final corners of the Leogang track. But what exactly happened? Ben Cathro breaks it all down.Watch the 2021 Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World free of charge, live and on demand, at redbull.tv/uci and get the latest on everything bike-related at the Red Bull Bike Channel: redbull.tv/bike. Red Bull TV is distributed digitally at redbull.tv and as an app across mobile phones, tablets, consoles, OTT devices and Smart TVs.
Video by sleeper.co
7 Comments
Hate to see it happen but, that's racin'.
Loved her interview afterward, brutal honesty, "I'm Pissed".
IMPO, If she stays healthy your lookin' at the next R.A..
Post a Comment