VIDEOS
Video: World Cup Protected Rider & Start Lists Explained
Jun 4, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
Follow
Following
Credit:
Ben Cathro
.
Score
Time
+ 7
Karpiel073
(1 hours ago)
I was looking forward to seeing how the 8th qualifier, Martin Maes, faired in DH at Ft. William. Maes ran over 1 hour before the end of the live broadcast. To me it kills a lot of the suspense factor of whether the racers can back up or even better their qualifying run.
[Reply]
- 5
RichardJBos
(37 mins ago)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
Your point? You got to see Martin Maes race DH, smoke some of the established racers and race a better time than his qualifier, so all three things you mentioned. They happened, and just because they happened 20 minutes or so before they should, it kills the suspense factor for you??
[Reply]
+ 7
stooky
(53 mins ago)
Never mind any other rule change pink bike is taking about this is the worst for spectators.
Form has to be the number one thing to consider. This is just a big money play. When I was into formula one and some one pulled something out the bag and went fastest, or a driver messed up and to come from the back. These were the ones you wanted to watch.
What’s the best downhill ever well matties win when he stopped in qualifying then sat in hot seat for ages and we We’re given the highlight of sams run in the wet. The setup for Sam to do his thing would never have happened under these rules
Why downhill on the decrease and the less ruled ews is in the increase.. surely...
[Reply]
+ 1
joel4
(25 mins ago)
If these rules were in place back in the day, in Champery, Sam Hill's "greatest downhill run in history" would have resulted in a win, with probably the biggest winning margin in history... rather than 3rd. Food for thought.
[Reply]
+ 1
Lotusoperandi
(12 mins ago)
@joel4
: Actually what you pointed out would be still be true with the rule in place last year. Adding points to qualies seemed to take care of the "gaming the system" that happened before points were added. This new rule this year is simply there to protect the top 20 if they have a crash or a mechanical in qualies.
[Reply]
+ 5
Lotusoperandi
(1 hours ago)
Well that clears things up. But it still sucks. Not the video though, that was good. Originally I thought I had the equation all sorted out but was off by one variable. I haven't taken trig in a long time. But at least I can subtract. Seems UCI hasn't figured that one out yet.
[Reply]
+ 4
leviatanouroboro
(1 hours ago)
Why even try to explain? It's just going to change again for the worse.
Not even Eddie Masters knew what hell was going on..
[Reply]
+ 2
betsie
(42 mins ago)
I can see where they are coming from with this rule, but for me I would rather see no protected riders. Take the risk and get a flat or get a puncture and you are out. I quite liked it when seeding was a game for finals and people watched the weather etc. but telly has to come first I suppose.
[Reply]
+ 2
neimbc
(43 mins ago)
Yes this makes perfect f@%&ed up sense! Why have something simple and works fine when you can have complicated and works shitty? DH is being put under the bus. 80 to 60 riders, then less coverage and now this fantastic rule change. Way to go UCI - I'd say your lycra underwear is a bit too tight.
[Reply]
+ 3
solidautomech
(38 mins ago)
For me the new rules make the event less exciting to watch. UCI and TM’s have you heard of K.I.S.S. (Keep it simple stupid)?
[Reply]
+ 3
thinkbike
(51 mins ago)
Like anything in mountain biking makes sense... they might as well use darts to decide. Next episode: "Wheel sizes and standards explained"
[Reply]
+ 0
gcmartini
(1 hours ago)
I think it's nonsensical because because
[Reply]
Form has to be the number one thing to consider. This is just a big money play. When I was into formula one and some one pulled something out the bag and went fastest, or a driver messed up and to come from the back. These were the ones you wanted to watch.
What’s the best downhill ever well matties win when he stopped in qualifying then sat in hot seat for ages and we We’re given the highlight of sams run in the wet. The setup for Sam to do his thing would never have happened under these rules
Why downhill on the decrease and the less ruled ews is in the increase.. surely...
Not even Eddie Masters knew what hell was going on..
