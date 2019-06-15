VIDEOS

Video: Ben Cathro Tries to Keep Up With Tracey Hannah - Crankworx Innsbruck 2019

Jun 15, 2019
by Ed Spratt  

Ben Cathro follows Tracey Hannah down the brand new course in Innsbruck. Racing gets underway at 11 am CEST tomorrow.

Video: Ben Cathro

MENTIONS: @bencathro


8 Comments

  • + 8
 Tries to? With impeccable line choice like that it looks like he could actually just keep up with anyone.
  • + 2
 Tracey seems like one of the raddest most laid back people to ride with. Cathro is fun to watch as well, so loose and controlled all at once.
  • + 3
 Cathro be fast!!
  • + 1
 This should be WC instead of Leogang...
  • + 1
 Good thing he doesn't identify as a female.
