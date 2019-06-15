Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Video: Ben Cathro Tries to Keep Up With Tracey Hannah - Crankworx Innsbruck 2019
Jun 15, 2019
by
Ed Spratt
Ben Cathro follows Tracey Hannah down the brand new course in Innsbruck. Racing gets underway at 11 am CEST tomorrow.
Video: Ben Cathro
8 Comments
Score
Time
+ 8
BamaBiscuits
(44 mins ago)
Tries to? With impeccable line choice like that it looks like he could actually just keep up with anyone.
[Reply]
+ 2
freekandy
(14 mins ago)
Tracey seems like one of the raddest most laid back people to ride with. Cathro is fun to watch as well, so loose and controlled all at once.
[Reply]
+ 3
seismicninja
(41 mins ago)
Cathro be fast!!
[Reply]
+ 1
Intoxication
(8 mins ago)
This should be WC instead of Leogang...
[Reply]
+ 1
MikeAzBS
(6 mins ago)
Good thing he doesn't identify as a female.
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
- 11
Timenator
(47 mins ago)
first
[Reply]
- 9
chainspotting
(34 mins ago)
Ben's videos are decent and insightful when he's picking other people's lines but what a tosspot move trying to undercut Tracey and potentially causing a crash/injury to WC leader.
[Reply]
+ 2
jjhobbs
(25 mins ago)
Agreed
[Reply]
