Video: Ben Cathro Gets Slideways in Scotland

After a couple of years away, we're back with a new season of Home to Roost, starring a heap of our favourite mountain bike riders from the UK and abroad.
First up for episode #1
is Mr Cathrovision himself, Ben Cathro, filmed on some of Scotland's finest singletrack and, of course, back home at Cathro Towers.
Not heard of us? Juice Lubes is a British born-and-bred cleaner and maintenance brand. Our mission is to keep YOUR bike fast, squeaky clean and hassle-free... meaning more time shredding and less time fixing.
Look out for more Home to Roost episodes all year. In episode 2 we'll be joining Phil Atwill out in Greece.
Don't forget to tell us what you think about Ben's loose-as-a-goose riding down there in the comments...
