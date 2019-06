Video: Ben Cathro Gets Slideways in Scotland

After a couple of years away, we're back with a new season of Home to Roost, starring a heap of our favourite mountain bike riders from the UK and abroad.First up for episodeis Mr Cathrovision himself, Ben Cathro, filmed on some of Scotland's finest singletrack and, of course, back home at Cathro Towers.Not heard of us? Juice Lubes is a British born-and-bred cleaner and maintenance brand. Our mission is to keep YOUR bike fast, squeaky clean and hassle-free... meaning more time shredding and less time fixing.Look out for more Home to Roost episodes all year. In episode 2 we'll be joining Phil Atwill out in Greece.Don't forget to tell us what you think about Ben's loose-as-a-goose riding down there in the comments...For more from Juice Lubes:JL Insta: instagram.com/juicelubes JL www: juicelubes.co.uk