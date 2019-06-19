VIDEOS

Video: Ben Cathro Gets Slideways in Scotland

Jun 19, 2019
by Juice Lubes  

After a couple of years away, we're back with a new season of Home to Roost, starring a heap of our favourite mountain bike riders from the UK and abroad.

First up for episode #1 is Mr Cathrovision himself, Ben Cathro, filmed on some of Scotland's finest singletrack and, of course, back home at Cathro Towers.

Not heard of us? Juice Lubes is a British born-and-bred cleaner and maintenance brand. Our mission is to keep YOUR bike fast, squeaky clean and hassle-free... meaning more time shredding and less time fixing.

Look out for more Home to Roost episodes all year. In episode 2 we'll be joining Phil Atwill out in Greece.

Don't forget to tell us what you think about Ben's loose-as-a-goose riding down there in the comments...

For more from Juice Lubes:

JL Insta: instagram.com/juicelubes
JL www: juicelubes.co.uk


7 Comments

  • + 10
 my wife just caught me watching the start of that and is a bit concerned.
  • + 17
 Don't be ridiculous - No one on PB has an actual wife
  • + 1
 Hey Pinkbikers, I've been trying to recall a video of a guy, on santa Cruz, V10 if I remember correctly, with quite a long hair, riding some bikepark. In his edit he used Motorhead - Ace of spades music. Can you please help me with finding this edit? Thanks in advance!
  • + 1
 remy morton?
  • + 1
 George Brannigan. such a banger
www.pinkbike.com/video/400828
  • + 1
 Disturbed by Cathro in the bath, but the riding was legit. SDA hero and legend can rock it on the wee bike too. More please.
  • + 2
 OMG HE KNOWS ALL THE LINES

