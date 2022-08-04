Video: Ben Cathro Goes Warp Speed in his Course Preview for the 2022 Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup

Aug 4, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

Ben Cathro and Thibault Laly head down the revised Mont-Sainte-Anne track.


3 Comments

  • 1 0
 That track looks strangely enjoyable to ride compared to some of the world cup stops.
  • 1 0
 Now I want to see all the spots Cathro got all squirrelly hahaha
  • 1 0
 Good soize track!





