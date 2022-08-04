Watch
Video: Ben Cathro Goes Warp Speed in his Course Preview for the 2022 Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup
Aug 4, 2022
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Ben Cathro and Thibault Laly head down the revised Mont-Sainte-Anne track.
Pinkbike Racing is supported by Continental, Santa Cruz Bicycles, Shimano, Reserve Wheels, Five Ten, Deity, Bluegrass, Dharco, Ohlins, Outside Magazine, Swatch & Cushcore.
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
3 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
adrennan
(11 mins ago)
That track looks strangely enjoyable to ride compared to some of the world cup stops.
[Reply]
1
0
adamkat
(1 mins ago)
Now I want to see all the spots Cathro got all squirrelly hahaha
[Reply]
1
0
firewalkwithme
(4 mins ago)
Good soize track!
[Reply]
