Video: Ben Cathro Hits Fresh Lines in his Course Preview for the 2022 Lenzerheide DH World Cup

Jul 7, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

Ben Cathro and Thibault Laly getting lost on the Lenzerheide World Cup track.


8 Comments

  • 7 0
 So close to death at 3mins 56. That was scary!
  • 2 0
 Jumps the tape channeling his inner spirit of enduro
  • 1 0
 3.41 had me puckering as well
  • 2 0
 Great venu, great rider, very interesting line choice, great comments on what's in front. Loving it!
  • 1 0
 That jump to flat into the berm at the end there was so sketchy!
  • 1 0
 no cows?
  • 1 0
 Wild!
  • 1 4
 What happened with Pinkbike Racing?





