Video: Ben Cathro Hits Fresh Lines in his Course Preview for the 2022 Lenzerheide DH World Cup
Jul 7, 2022
by
Ed Spratt
Ben Cathro and Thibault Laly getting lost on the Lenzerheide World Cup track.
Pinkbike Racing is supported by Continental, Santa Cruz Bicycles, Shimano, Reserve Wheels, Five Ten, Deity, Bluegrass, Dharco, Ohlins, Outside Magazine, Swatch & Cushcore.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Ben Cathro
DH Racing
Lenzerheide World Cup Dh 2022
World Cup DH
8 Comments
Score
Time
7
0
brit-100
(1 hours ago)
So close to death at 3mins 56. That was scary!
[Reply]
2
0
schlockinz
(39 mins ago)
Jumps the tape channeling his inner spirit of enduro
[Reply]
1
0
mattg95
(20 mins ago)
3.41 had me puckering as well
[Reply]
2
0
carlos
(45 mins ago)
Great venu, great rider, very interesting line choice, great comments on what's in front. Loving it!
[Reply]
1
0
uncanny
(1 hours ago)
That jump to flat into the berm at the end there was so sketchy!
[Reply]
1
0
mattg95
(21 mins ago)
no cows?
[Reply]
1
0
tbubier
(21 mins ago)
Wild!
[Reply]
1
4
Tarekith
(48 mins ago)
What happened with Pinkbike Racing?
[Reply]
8 Comments