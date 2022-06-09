Video: Ben Cathro Previews the Wet & Rutted 2022 Leogang DH World Cup Track

Jun 9, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

Ben Cathro takes us down the hazardous Leogang downhill track in the wet.


Pinkbike Racing is supported by Continental, Santa Cruz Bicycles, Shimano, Reserve Wheels, Five Ten, Deity, Bluegrass, Dharco, Ohlins, Outside Magazine, Swatch & Cushcore.






Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League in Association with Specialized



Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Ben Cathro DH Racing Leogang World Cup Dh 2022 World Cup DH


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the EWS Tweed Valley 2022
114609 views
What’s the Significance of the Specialized Direct-to-Consumer Move? It’s Complicated.
83917 views
Tech Randoms: EWS Tweed Valley 2022
64787 views
Spotted: SRAM Prototype E-Bike Motor
57439 views
Pro Stage Results from EWS Tweed Valley 2022
55407 views
Opinion: You Should Be Fixing Your Own Bike
50658 views
First Look: The New Unno Burn Looks Absolutely Wild
40152 views
More Tech Randoms: EWS Tweed Valley 2022
32202 views

7 Comments

  • 7 0
 That's weird - I was going to comment how good the sound was and then he said he forgot to turn the mic on!
  • 2 0
 That's almost as muddy as UK mud (which everyone knows is the muddiest mud).
  • 5 0
 Actually I heard Brits saying this is UK hard pack with dust on top
  • 3 1
 Calling that drop "chill" and meaning it makes me hate him a bit

(Nobody actually hates Cathro)
  • 4 1
 "Good job Ben, professional athlete", haha what a lad
  • 1 0
 That looks pretty muddy. Gonna be interesting how the track developes because it should be dry on saturday
  • 2 1
 Patiently waiting for Aaron Gwin's excuses...





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008652
Mobile Version of Website