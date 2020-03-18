Video: Ben Cathro Returns to World Cup Racing in Episode 1 of 'The Privateer: Walk The Talk'

THE PRIVATEER: WALK THE TALK
EPISODE 1
It’s been a minute since Ben Cathro saw himself between the tape at a World Cup race. Recently, he’s been doing the business from the sidelines—talking line choice and race strategy to give fans a better understanding of the course at each World Cup round. But can Ben back up his race knowledge with his riding skills and get back onto the World Cup circuit? Can he walk the talk? We’re about to find out.Video by sleeper.co.
We'd like to extend a huge thank you to all of the sponsors who supported this project. The current situation surrounding future races is unclear due to threat of COVID-19. We’ll stay agile and create the best series possible while taking measures to minimize risk. We’re pulling for the race season to still take place in some way this year, and look forward to seeing Ben test himself against the best.
I like that Ben is finishing his plank and George is on the floor... haha Georgie boy, fast and loose but canny train.
