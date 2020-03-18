Video: Ben Cathro Returns to World Cup Racing in Episode 1 of 'The Privateer: Walk The Talk'

Mar 18, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  





THE PRIVATEER: WALK THE TALK

EPISODE 1



It’s been a minute since Ben Cathro saw himself between the tape at a World Cup race. Recently, he’s been doing the business from the sidelines—talking line choice and race strategy to give fans a better understanding of the course at each World Cup round. But can Ben back up his race knowledge with his riding skills and get back onto the World Cup circuit? Can he walk the talk? We’re about to find out.

Video by sleeper.co.


We'd like to extend a huge thank you to all of the sponsors who supported this project.






The current situation surrounding future races is unclear due to threat of COVID-19. We’ll stay agile and create the best series possible while taking measures to minimize risk. We’re pulling for the race season to still take place in some way this year, and look forward to seeing Ben test himself against the best.

Videos Pinkbike Originals The Privateer: Walk The Talk Ben Cathro Sponsored DH Racing


36 Comments

  • 22 0
 Ben, if there are no races I'd be interested in an analytical series on DH riding regardless.
  • 4 1
 Hope he does both series.. if there's a racing season... Let's all pray to the flying spaghetti monster god! All love Ben.
  • 4 0
 I wish the there was some context to why the ramp test was set up in an empty room and was controlled using my iPhone! Haha. For a little background, I was in the process of moving into a new house... The is more furniture now and a better pain cave set up! Anyway, stoked to see this online and fingers crossed we get to do some racing soon!
  • 1 0
 And here I was thinking that pinkbike didnt pay you for this gig!
  • 1 0
 @mtb-jon: Pinkbike technically aren't. Ben is signed up the same as other riders on my programmes and has been since last year.
  • 1 0
 Man....that max heartrate though. Rab...you got work to do with him. Wink
  • 5 0
 Thought this last year that Ben should of been the Priveteer, some one will proper drive and determination and a good personality to boot, MO'N the beas ????????
  • 4 5
 He’s an ex pro so not a true privateer, doesn’t need any coaching or support, question is only is he still fast enough and can he train enough given his day job
  • 2 1
 @jimmythehat: A person can be a privateer without being a complete amateur. Every rider benefits from support! The more tasks that are offloaded - travel, media, equipment, contracts, etc. - the more time a rider can spend on training.
  • 1 0
 @jimmythehat: Current pros benefit from coaching and support, whether they have full-factory backing or not. Why would Cathro be any different?
  • 3 0
 Oh...the horrible irony. Good luck Ben. I hope the season kicks in again once we contain this bug and the world can get back to pinning it. China is already back online pumping out product to the world now that they used the market downturn to buy up most of our companies.
  • 5 0
 Ben Fucking Cathro is the new privateer!!!!!
  • 1 0
 I hope he does an after the race follow up to the inside line. That way he can report on, before the race coming into a section I thought I would do... but at race speed, I couldn't do that, and ended up doing something else... I hope we get to see that aspect of racing!
  • 4 0
 Finally a proper set up to compete and a canceled season! Bummer man!
  • 3 0
 Awesome, looking forward to this while we wait for the season to commence.
  • 1 0
 Nice video, good luck to the giraffe in 2020.

I like that Ben is finishing his plank and George is on the floor... haha Georgie boy, fast and loose but canny train. Smile
  • 2 0
 Off topic: how did tall guys manage to not fall off their bikes all the time before long-low-slack 29ers came around?
  • 2 0
 A partial remedy to the corona virus!
  • 2 0
 I haven't even watched it yet, but yesssss!!
  • 2 0
 Easily a top-five favorite MTB "TV" personality for me
  • 1 0
 How are his friends not calling him "Benzo?" It's like calling a big dude "Tiny."
  • 2 0
 whats gonna happend about cathro vision if hes busy riding and racing ?
  • 2 0
 that's sick and all, but now we gotta wait a year to see him race
  • 2 0
 Ben Cathro on pinkbike Hot Lap!
  • 1 0
 I was kind of hoping for another "normal" to be a Privateer, but this is the next best thing, let's go!!!
  • 2 0
 Yes. Hell. Yes.
  • 2 0
 YEEESSSSSSSSS!
  • 1 0
 Pretty interested in this ????????
  • 1 0
 Looking forward to this even before watching
  • 1 0
 Human malware has put a spanner in the works
  • 1 0
 He should definitely be riding the Grim Doughnut.
  • 1 0
 This was so well done!!! Can't wait for more.
  • 1 0
 yes
  • 1 0
 All the best!!!
  • 1 0
 29,5" yeaaah
  • 1 0
 PSYCHED!

