Video: Ben Cathro Searches for Smooth Lines in Val di Sole

Aug 2, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesThere's just too much to look at and not enough time! Val Di Sole is flipping nuts.Ben Cathro


Regions in Article
Bikeland Val Di Sole

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Cathrovision Ben Cathro DH Racing Val Di Sole World Cup DH 2019 World Cup DH


Must Read This Week
Review: Shimano's All-New XT 4-Piston Brakes
78708 views
First Ride: Yeti's 2020 SB140 Doesn't Want to Be Confined by Race Tape
67254 views
7 Protective Frame Tapes Ridden & Rated
59174 views
Pinkbike Poll: Who is the Most Stylish Mountain Biker of All Time?
48651 views
Bike Check: Caminade’s Titanium ‘Chill Easy’ Trail/Enduro Bike
48427 views
Video: Mountain Biker Narrowly Avoids Hitting 2 Bear Cubs
45222 views
Industry Veteran Andrew Bernstein Critically Injured in Boulder Hit and Run - Updated 7/31
38955 views
Results: USA National Championships 2019
38191 views

7 Comments

  • + 2
 He’s confirmed my suspicions that the pace plus the gnar makes Val one of the most bad-ass dh tracks..
  • + 2
 I want a whole video on "Cathro vs the Marshall" Not saying fight to the death or anything but it will make a good video.
  • + 1
 "Controversy on Val did Sole!"
  • + 1
 Vital's RAW footage has Brendog going over that rock...

youtu.be/6ZWgnRi2lLc?t=136

...right in front of Sven "soon to have no eyebrows" Martin.
  • + 1
 if you watch with subtitles the track marshals whistle's are written as 'MUSIC'
  • + 1
 More Cathro! Please give us more Cathro!
  • + 1
 Some say She’s a roadies!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.019685
Mobile Version of Website