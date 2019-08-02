Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Crankworx
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Video: Ben Cathro Searches for Smooth Lines in Val di Sole
Aug 2, 2019
by
James Smurthwaite
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
There's just too much to look at and not enough time! Val Di Sole is flipping nuts.
—
Ben Cathro
Regions in Article
Bikeland Val Di Sole
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Cathrovision
Ben Cathro
DH Racing
Val Di Sole World Cup DH 2019
World Cup DH
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Review: Shimano's All-New XT 4-Piston Brakes
78708 views
First Ride: Yeti's 2020 SB140 Doesn't Want to Be Confined by Race Tape
67254 views
7 Protective Frame Tapes Ridden & Rated
59174 views
Pinkbike Poll: Who is the Most Stylish Mountain Biker of All Time?
48651 views
Bike Check: Caminade’s Titanium ‘Chill Easy’ Trail/Enduro Bike
48427 views
Video: Mountain Biker Narrowly Avoids Hitting 2 Bear Cubs
45222 views
Industry Veteran Andrew Bernstein Critically Injured in Boulder Hit and Run - Updated 7/31
38955 views
Results: USA National Championships 2019
38191 views
7 Comments
Score
Time
+ 2
tobiusmaximum
(38 mins ago)
He’s confirmed my suspicions that the pace plus the gnar makes Val one of the most bad-ass dh tracks..
[Reply]
+ 2
endurocommando
(17 mins ago)
I want a whole video on "Cathro vs the Marshall" Not saying fight to the death or anything but it will make a good video.
[Reply]
+ 1
Ron-C
(1 mins ago)
"Controversy on Val did Sole!"
[Reply]
+ 1
orientdave
(1 mins ago)
Vital's RAW footage has Brendog going over that rock...
youtu.be/6ZWgnRi2lLc?t=136
...right in front of Sven "soon to have no eyebrows" Martin.
[Reply]
+ 1
howsyourdad
(21 mins ago)
if you watch with subtitles the track marshals whistle's are written as 'MUSIC'
[Reply]
+ 1
4xwednesdays
(40 mins ago)
More Cathro! Please give us more Cathro!
[Reply]
+ 1
adirint
(13 mins ago)
Some say She’s a roadies!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.019685
Mobile Version of Website
7 Comments
youtu.be/6ZWgnRi2lLc?t=136
...right in front of Sven "soon to have no eyebrows" Martin.
Post a Comment