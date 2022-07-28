Watch
Video: Ben Cathro vs Sloppy Conditions - 2022 Snowshoe DH World Cup Course Preview [Update: Unblocked]
Jul 28, 2022
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Ben Cathro, Thibault Laly, and Jackson Connelly head down a wet Snowshoe track.
Pinkbike Racing is supported by Continental, Santa Cruz Bicycles, Shimano, Reserve Wheels, Five Ten, Deity, Bluegrass, Dharco, Ohlins, Outside Magazine, Swatch & Cushcore.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Ben Cathro
Jackson Connelly
Thibault Laly
DH Racing
Snowshoe World Cup Dh 2022
World Cup DH
41 Comments
Score
Time
27
1
wheelbilly
(1 hours ago)
Video Unavailable. Red Bull has blocked it. :-(
[Reply]
16
0
dirt-mcgirt
(1 hours ago)
now that's some BullS*** right there
[Reply]
13
2
Mntneer
(1 hours ago)
They’re giving a preview of what to expect from discovery next year. All content will be discovery.
[Reply]
5
0
VtVolk
(1 hours ago)
C'mon, Outside! Just buy Red Bull already and let us watch Cathro's run
[Reply]
7
0
brianpark
Mod
(52 mins ago)
Annoying, but likely not Red Bull's fault. It says the blocked section is the "Watch on Red Bull" banner they ask all teams to use, so it's almost guaranteed that it's just a programmatic thing. Working on it!
[Reply]
4
0
ferenooo
(39 mins ago)
Works fine for me…
[Reply]
2
3
microwaveric
(35 mins ago)
@brianpark
: It probably is their fault at the root of it - their guidelines they provide to the Youtube copyright tools are too strict if it's catching that. If they weren't using the automated tools, it wouldn't have happened. Mistaken, yes, but it is their fault.
[Reply]
19
0
stflood
(1 hours ago)
You don't ride Snowshoe in the wet. Snowshoe in the wet rides you.
[Reply]
13
0
misteraustin
(1 hours ago)
Every time an article is posted and it is *Content Unavailable, I imagine Levy reclined at his desk with his flip flop feet up, Monster and donut in his hand, mindlessly staring at the screen. Suddenly he sees first comment "OMG CONTENT BLOCKED WTF PINKBIKE OMG THIS IS OUTSIDES FAULT I'M PISSED" and he spits out his Monster and drops the donut and starts frantically tapping on his keyboard as fast as he can to fix it.
[Reply]
10
0
brianpark
Mod
(55 mins ago)
He usually blames UFOs and wishes for a global EMP but otherwise pretty accurate.
[Reply]
8
0
pink505
(1 hours ago)
Can someone do a transcript with artist sketches?
[Reply]
6
0
killeenster
(1 hours ago)
www.youtube.com/watch?v=iX6w4CK7-DM
Official Red Bull Preview featuring Laurie
[Reply]
3
0
mikeymt
(1 hours ago)
yikes...looks brutal.
[Reply]
2
0
IMeasureStuff
(1 hours ago)
Just going to stare at the article thumbnail and imagine the run. Will be disappointed if Ben does not say Slippy at least 4 times.
[Reply]
2
1
WildboiBen
(1 hours ago)
Wow y'all Redbull must really be struggling financially. Apparently their annual revenue of over 6 billion euro just isn't enough. Thoughts and prayers for Redbull as us plebes use our imaginations for a course preview.
[Reply]
1
2
pistol2ne
(1 hours ago)
Do you think they would have done this if Pinkbike wasn't purchased by Outside mag and the likes?
Probably not.
[Reply]
1
0
WildboiBen
(38 mins ago)
They unblocked it! Well damn, thank you Redbull.
[Reply]
4
0
billythegerbil
(1 hours ago)
The beginning of the end
[Reply]
2
0
cgreaseman
(1 hours ago)
Can someone explain how Redbull can copyright block this? They don't own Cathro's camera or the dirt he's riding down.
[Reply]
2
0
microwaveric
(1 hours ago)
Could be an automated process that detects the redbull logo or something stupid like that.
[Reply]
2
0
sino428
(1 hours ago)
@microwaveric
: Yea probably something accidental. They (along with countless other riders) have been filming and posting course previews every race. If it was something they were actively looking to block you' d think they would have done it before the 6th round of the season.
[Reply]
1
0
SnowshoeRider4Life
(1 hours ago)
probably uploaded it before their official video was released
[Reply]
1
0
teejaaymtb
(1 hours ago)
Video blocked by redbull. Well damn. I guess now I have to watch the race on redbull tv instead of waiting for pinkbike to post the results.
[Reply]
1
0
manybrouce
(1 hours ago)
Can’t watch, blocked etc, so went to see Laurie’s POV, DAMN!! That looks so dodgy and scary, the rocks are going to be brutal.
[Reply]
1
0
undertrainedandovertapered
(25 mins ago)
Haha Cathro "I can't even begin to describe what this is like" next breath "it's like peanut butter" seems like an accurate description from my keyboard.
[Reply]
1
0
ZSchnei
(1 hours ago)
I'm lucky to have just finished watching it before they blocked it. The course makes me anxious and I'm not even riding it.
[Reply]
1
0
Istillneedstabilisers
(25 mins ago)
I mean, there's no black matting! Track looks sick! Can't wait for the rest of the race weekend!
[Reply]
1
0
razor
(23 mins ago)
Looks like a proper good track with plenty of lines, should be a good race.
[Reply]
2
0
blazersdad89
(17 mins ago)
"Stay on your Bike Benny!"
[Reply]
2
0
IanJF
(16 mins ago)
Now THIS is the Snowshoe I remember from racing there 20 years ago.
[Reply]
1
0
bman33
(5 mins ago)
Yep, I was at my last NORBA race in 2001 up there. Slalom and DH. First time I ever saw Lopes crash in a run and then come back next run and destroy Shams March out of the gate..Shaums almost laughed it was such a blowout. Super slippy for the DH runs.
[Reply]
1
0
Aeyogi
(1 hours ago)
Cathro's screaming is the best.
[Reply]
1
0
lepigpen
(1 hours ago)
O O F Red Bull auto copyright blocked it already... 0_0
[Reply]
1
0
ThePlt
(45 mins ago)
@vtvolk that might be the other way around
[Reply]
2
0
Bobadeebob
(37 mins ago)
Fuck. That.
[Reply]
1
0
Oakhills
(5 mins ago)
Ben channels his inner Claudio on that run!
[Reply]
1
0
watchmen
(1 hours ago)
Bad kitty
[Reply]
1
0
teamdoa
(37 mins ago)
Works for me
[Reply]
1
0
GZMS
(21 mins ago)
Thank you, mr Cathro!
[Reply]
1
0
ringle79
(18 mins ago)
UCI unblocked
[Reply]
1
0
danielfloyd
(8 mins ago)
We're live!!
[Reply]
Official Red Bull Preview featuring Laurie
