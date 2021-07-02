Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: Ben Cathro Takes a Deeper Look at Troy Brosnan's World Cup Winning Canyon Sender
Jul 2, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Sorry, no photos or interpretive dances this time as our photographers are currently slammed getting things done. That said, we have a bike check for you.
Posted In:
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Update: Amaury Pierron Airlifted from French Cup DH Race
73776 views
Video & Update: Spectator Arrested for Causing Massive Pileup on Stage 1 of the Tour De France
72729 views
Qualifying Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2021
66138 views
Final Results: EWS Val di Fassa 2021 Race 2
63500 views
First Ride: The 2022 Ibis Exie is Made in USA & Ready to Race
60210 views
Round-Up: 21 Of the Best Mountain Bike Helmets for 2021
57709 views
Tech Randoms - Les Gets World Cup DH 2021
53853 views
Mathieu Van Der Poel Makes History at the Second Stage of the Tour De France
42881 views
18 Comments
Score
Time
3
0
ace9
(33 mins ago)
I want to start the F/R rotor size debate... What gives? isn't there a objective study on this? have heard that syndicate team guy say rear bigger, and people adamantly opposed. And here we have a 2021 winner with a larger rear brake... what gives? feed me scyence plz
[Reply]
1
0
Tristanssid
(28 mins ago)
Personally I like more front than rear to balance the bike, and with the tyre sizes that is exasperated here, however I get that rear brake is often used to stabilise the bike with sustained braking and so there will be more heat to disapate so a thicker large rotor makes sense.
Maybe rear is chosen to deal with heat on these steep tracks and front is chosen by feel?
[Reply]
3
1
ajaxwalker
(24 mins ago)
On a downhill track you tend to use the rear brake more, so a bigger rotor provides a couple of advantages. Less brake fade, and less actuation force which may suit some riders. If the front is too large/powerful it may not provide the modulation a rider likes.
From my experience when I took my enduro to a bike park I was begging for a bigger rear rotor to stop brake fade and make it easier on my arms. I'm slow though so things are probably different for the pros just doing a single race run.
[Reply]
1
0
ace9
(20 mins ago)
@ajaxwalker
: the argument for larger rear makes sense to me, but because the high energy and weight of moto bikes, front is always larger and so bike must follow that same principle? I went back and forth three weeks ago and ended up going 200 front and 180 rear.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=ieeV3pLSoVo
[Reply]
2
0
jeremy3220
(11 mins ago)
The guy who invented the BrakeAce has studied this and has that everyone including pros use the rear brake more than the front.
www.mtbphd.com/post/2019/08/18/3-reasons-why-you-should-have-bigger-rotors
For gravity riding your rear rotor should be as big as your front rotor. You're more likely to overheat your rear rotor. For XC riding I don't think it matters since you're not /holdingdragging brakes hardly at all.
[Reply]
1
0
melonhead1145
(4 mins ago)
Probably the same reason I've seen a lot of riders running a rear mud tyre and front dry tyre, seems the wrong way round to me.
[Reply]
1
0
Hamburgi
(5 mins ago)
Someone knows what happened to the disconnectet prototype from canyon?
bikerumor.com/2016/09/07/eb16-canyons-dh-disconnect-prototype-lets-ride-chainless-push-button-win-like-gwin
[Reply]
3
0
ace9
(31 mins ago)
Also whats up with 25mm internal rims??
[Reply]
1
0
friendlyfoe
(2 mins ago)
more tire wrap so they can lean the bike over farther. My personal experience with an EXO+ casing assegai was the 2.5 WT was way better on a 30mm than 25mm in every possible way, turn in, grip etc. Most of the pros running 25mm seem to be sticking to the 2.4 tires though and with the heavy DH casing and probably an insert it obviously works for a few of them!
[Reply]
2
0
rossdunlop
(14 mins ago)
Great banter ripping into pinkbike comment section 'experts'
[Reply]
1
0
richard01
(1 mins ago)
Time to cancel Ben, off to the wicker man for you. For those that don't get sarcasm, great coverage as always.
[Reply]
1
0
rockyflowtbay
(39 mins ago)
Did he crash in qualifies.
[Reply]
1
0
danielfloyd
(35 mins ago)
Didn't he qualify automatically for winning at Leogang?
[Reply]
1
0
rockyflowtbay
(34 mins ago)
@danielfloyd
: he does. But he only had two splits in qualies.
[Reply]
1
0
danielfloyd
(31 mins ago)
@rockyflowtbay
: I see. I hadn't looked at the results for qualifying yet.
[Reply]
2
0
mayha49
(27 mins ago)
10/10
[Reply]
1
0
TARTARA
(33 mins ago)
Ban the TS !
[Reply]
1
1
kramerica5000
(22 mins ago)
Spoiler alert
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009308
Mobile Version of Website
18 Comments
Maybe rear is chosen to deal with heat on these steep tracks and front is chosen by feel?
From my experience when I took my enduro to a bike park I was begging for a bigger rear rotor to stop brake fade and make it easier on my arms. I'm slow though so things are probably different for the pros just doing a single race run.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=ieeV3pLSoVo
For gravity riding your rear rotor should be as big as your front rotor. You're more likely to overheat your rear rotor. For XC riding I don't think it matters since you're not /holdingdragging brakes hardly at all.
bikerumor.com/2016/09/07/eb16-canyons-dh-disconnect-prototype-lets-ride-chainless-push-button-win-like-gwin
Post a Comment