Video: Ben Cathro Takes a Deeper Look at Troy Brosnan's World Cup Winning Canyon Sender

Jul 2, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  

Sorry, no photos or interpretive dances this time as our photographers are currently slammed getting things done. That said, we have a bike check for you.

18 Comments

  • 3 0
 I want to start the F/R rotor size debate... What gives? isn't there a objective study on this? have heard that syndicate team guy say rear bigger, and people adamantly opposed. And here we have a 2021 winner with a larger rear brake... what gives? feed me scyence plz
  • 1 0
 Personally I like more front than rear to balance the bike, and with the tyre sizes that is exasperated here, however I get that rear brake is often used to stabilise the bike with sustained braking and so there will be more heat to disapate so a thicker large rotor makes sense.
Maybe rear is chosen to deal with heat on these steep tracks and front is chosen by feel?
  • 3 1
 On a downhill track you tend to use the rear brake more, so a bigger rotor provides a couple of advantages. Less brake fade, and less actuation force which may suit some riders. If the front is too large/powerful it may not provide the modulation a rider likes.

From my experience when I took my enduro to a bike park I was begging for a bigger rear rotor to stop brake fade and make it easier on my arms. I'm slow though so things are probably different for the pros just doing a single race run.
  • 1 0
 @ajaxwalker: the argument for larger rear makes sense to me, but because the high energy and weight of moto bikes, front is always larger and so bike must follow that same principle? I went back and forth three weeks ago and ended up going 200 front and 180 rear.

www.youtube.com/watch?v=ieeV3pLSoVo
  • 2 0
 The guy who invented the BrakeAce has studied this and has that everyone including pros use the rear brake more than the front. www.mtbphd.com/post/2019/08/18/3-reasons-why-you-should-have-bigger-rotors

For gravity riding your rear rotor should be as big as your front rotor. You're more likely to overheat your rear rotor. For XC riding I don't think it matters since you're not /holdingdragging brakes hardly at all.
  • 1 0
 Probably the same reason I've seen a lot of riders running a rear mud tyre and front dry tyre, seems the wrong way round to me.
  • 1 0
 Someone knows what happened to the disconnectet prototype from canyon?

bikerumor.com/2016/09/07/eb16-canyons-dh-disconnect-prototype-lets-ride-chainless-push-button-win-like-gwin
  • 3 0
 Also whats up with 25mm internal rims??
  • 1 0
 more tire wrap so they can lean the bike over farther. My personal experience with an EXO+ casing assegai was the 2.5 WT was way better on a 30mm than 25mm in every possible way, turn in, grip etc. Most of the pros running 25mm seem to be sticking to the 2.4 tires though and with the heavy DH casing and probably an insert it obviously works for a few of them!
  • 2 0
 Great banter ripping into pinkbike comment section 'experts'
  • 1 0
 Time to cancel Ben, off to the wicker man for you. For those that don't get sarcasm, great coverage as always.
  • 1 0
 Did he crash in qualifies.
  • 1 0
 Didn't he qualify automatically for winning at Leogang?
  • 1 0
 @danielfloyd: he does. But he only had two splits in qualies.
  • 1 0
 @rockyflowtbay: I see. I hadn't looked at the results for qualifying yet.
  • 2 0
 10/10
  • 1 0
 Ban the TS !
  • 1 1
 Spoiler alert

