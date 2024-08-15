Video: Ben Cathro Tries To Put An End To Dead Sailors - How NOT to Bike with Ben Cathro

What is Dead Sailor and Crucially: How Do We Stop Them?

What is a Dead Sailor?

Why Does It Happen?

1. Air Resistance and Wind:

2. Incorrect Jumping Technique:

3. Brain Freeze:

How to Fix It

1. Stay Relaxed:

2. Improve Your Absorbing Technique:

3. Master the Pop Technique:

4. Practice, Practice, Practice:

Partners

Jumping a mountain bike is an exhilarating experience that brings joy, and sometimes dread, hopefully not in equal measures. Leaving the ground on a bicycle comes with its own set of challenges—one of the most infamous being the "dead sailor." Let's dive into what a dead sailor is, why it happens, and how you can prevent it from happening to you, possibly.A dead sailor occurs when a rider becomes rigid in the air, causing them to lose control of the bike and the ability to correct the mistake. This often leads to awkward, off-balance landings, and in some cases, crashes. The term "dead sailor" evokes the image of a rider frozen like a ship's captain going down with a sinking vessel, unable to adjust or escape their fate.The dead sailor is usually triggered by a combination of fear, panic, and improper jumping technique. When a rider encounters an unexpected rotation in yaw (left-right turn), pitch (nose up or down), or roll (side tilt), the natural reaction can be to freeze up. But the freezing up is not the cause of the problem, it’s an error on takeoff that has resulted in panic, usually about the horrendous nose dive they are currently engaged in.Several factors contribute to these unintended rotations:On big jumps, air resistance can push the bike's nose downward if there’s more surface area below the center of mass. A strong side wind can also tilt the bike and rider off-balance, leading to a roll that makes landing difficult.The most common cause of a dead sailor is poor technique, particularly in how the rider approaches and leaves the jump. This can involve:• Accidental Yaw: Often caused by an aggressive and imbalanced takeoff where the rider incorrectly "pops" the bike into the air, leading to unwanted steering input that makes the bike rotate in the air.• Accidental Pitch: This is more complex and occurs when there’s an imbalance in how the front and rear wheels leave the ground. If the rider absorbs too much with their arms and not enough with their legs, the bike's nose will pitch downward. Conversely, pushing too much with the legs or not enough with the arms can cause the bike to pitch upward.Sometimes, the rider simply panics and fails to properly manage the jump, resulting in a stiff, frozen posture that prevents any corrective action in the air.To overcome the dead sailor and improve your jumping technique, follow these steps:The most important thing is to remain calm and loose while in the air. Trust your skills and remember that panicking will only make things worse. This means you have to practice on a jump you feel comfortable with before progressing onto the scary ones.• Find a comfortable, smooth tabletop jump to practice on.• Approach the jump with a balanced "boss stance" and stand tall just before the takeoff.• As you near the lip, allow the handlebars to come towards your chest by bending your arms. This might feel like you’re leaning forward into the jump, but it’s crucial to avoid crumpling into the bike.• As the front wheel crests the lip, push the bike forward while bending your legs as the rear wheel leaves the ground.• In the air, pull the bike back underneath you and extend your legs to land smoothly. Practice this motion repeatedly until it becomes second nature.• To clear jumps with less speed, you need to master the "pop" technique, which involves controlling the bike’s angle of takeoff by timing your body movements correctly.• As you go up the takeoff, resist the g-forces by pushing back with your body, allowing yourself to rotate slightly backward with the bike as it climbs.• Just before the lip, unweight the front wheel by pushing back with your arms, smoothly lifting the front wheel without any unwanted steering input.• Once you’re comfortable with this, add a "pop" by pressing down through your legs into the back wheel just as it leaves the lip. This action adds height and control to your jump.• Start with smaller jumps to build your confidence and technique. Gradually increase the difficulty and height as you improve.• Experiment with different speeds and techniques, focusing on absorbing to control distance and popping to achieve greater height and a steeper takeoff angle.• Use verbal cues like "tall, dip, push" or "hold, lift" to synchronize your body movements with the bike.By understanding the mechanics behind a dead sailor and refining your jumping technique, you can significantly reduce the risk of freezing up in the air. Stay relaxed, practice your form, and keep working on your technique to ensure every jump is controlled and smooth. Remember, the key to conquering jumps is confidence and repetition—so get out there and keep practicing!Oh and don’t jump in a cross wind if you can help it.This season ofwas made with support from these brands. Without them we couldn't create head-slapping videos like this. Thank you!