Video: Ben Cathro Tries To Ride Flat Corners Without Falling - How To Bike S3 E4

Feb 8, 2024
by Pinkbike Originals  

HOW TO BIKE
SEASON 3 EPISODE 4


Flat corners are hard for everyone, even world cup level riders. In this episode, Ben works on improving his technique to finally master flat corners.
3 Comments
  • 2 0
 Ha, too tall for the tight ones eh? Short people rule!!
  • 2 0
 The obvious options not considered: 1) Scando in; 2) Foot off
  • 1 0
 Step 1: Ensure fork lower is facing forward.







