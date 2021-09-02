Video: Ben Cathro's Lenzerheide World Cup DH Course Preview

Sep 2, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  

The track this year at Lenzerheide is riddled with big gaps and steep lines. Join Ben Cathro on a practice run through the wild track as he tries some crazy lines for the first time.

Watch the 2021 Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup free of charge, live and on-demand, at http://redbull.tv/uci

And get the latest on everything bike-related at the Red Bull Bike Channel: http://redbull.tv/bike.

11 Comments

  • 6 0
 Ive had it with these mother fucking scottish on this mother fucking track
  • 2 0
 Scottish, I always thought Cathro was Portuguese?
  • 4 0
 calling it now, cathro top 10 with those sneaky lines
  • 3 0
 Facts: Cathro hit the triple and didn't case the trick jump... Is he today's fastest scotsman?
  • 1 0
 Browner, you a frenchie by any chance that is miffed that a "sweaty" has gone and taken those inside lines Smile

Good luck with qualies Ben. One thing we know for sure after last week-end, your young enough!!
  • 2 0
 love the cyclocross inside line
  • 1 0
 That was fun to watch, he seemed to have fun too. I like how he is trying to sucker people into bad lines.
  • 1 0
 Well done. Sneaky lines, that's how you end up marrying a wrong girl...love it
  • 1 0
 GOOD Preview but not as good as Reece's?
  • 1 1
 It is hard to replace Claudio...in fact nobody can replace Claudio, but Cathro has my vote for next best!
  • 1 0
 Woww Ben 1 Reece 0

