Video: Ben Cathro's Lenzerheide World Cup DH Course Preview

The track this year at Lenzerheide is riddled with big gaps and steep lines. Join Ben Cathro on a practice run through the wild track as he tries some crazy lines for the first time.
11 Comments
Good luck with qualies Ben. One thing we know for sure after last week-end, your young enough!!
