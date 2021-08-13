Pinkbike.com
Video: Ben Cathro's POV Preview of the Fast & Loose Maribor World Cup Course
Aug 13, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
Ben Cathro is back racing World Cup DH for the first time in a long while. Jump on board as he takes us down the Maribor World Cup track.
6 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
j-cypher
(1 mins ago)
Is there somewhere I can look to see where these events will be streaming so I can watch them? Do you guys already post that in some article announcing the races?
[Reply]
1
0
caldwellvisuals
(13 mins ago)
Yes Cathro! Rooting for ya.
[Reply]
1
0
Ritgut
(12 mins ago)
As expected, Cathro does a great preview.
[Reply]
1
0
gmcc
(7 mins ago)
Fantastic commentry as always!
[Reply]
1
0
ddmonkey
(0 mins ago)
The original Hightower on track yes!
[Reply]
1
0
JonnyTheWeasel
(10 mins ago)
Looks fun!
[Reply]
