Video: Ben Cathro's POV Preview of the Fast & Loose Maribor World Cup Course

Aug 13, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  

Ben Cathro is back racing World Cup DH for the first time in a long while. Jump on board as he takes us down the Maribor World Cup track.

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Ben Cathro DH Racing Maribor World Cup Dh 2021 World Cup DH


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2022 Pivot Firebird - Ready to Fly
73112 views
Spotted: A New Yeti eMTB
69315 views
Spotted: Hope's Prototype High Pivot Enduro Bike [Updated with Response from Hope]
62156 views
First Ride: 2022 GT Force Carbon
58179 views
Review: Küat's New Kashima-Coated Piston Pro X Bike Rack
54894 views
Poll: Once and For All, How Much Should a Mountain Bike Weigh?
48878 views
Spotted: Stanton's Titanium & Carbon Switch9er FS Enduro Bike from Ard Rock 2021
46459 views
Trailforks Now Provides Garmin Jump Stats
44373 views

6 Comments

  • 1 0
 Is there somewhere I can look to see where these events will be streaming so I can watch them? Do you guys already post that in some article announcing the races?
  • 1 0
 Yes Cathro! Rooting for ya.
  • 1 0
 As expected, Cathro does a great preview.
  • 1 0
 Fantastic commentry as always!
  • 1 0
 The original Hightower on track yes!
  • 1 0
 Looks fun!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.007854
Mobile Version of Website