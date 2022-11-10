Video: Ben Cathro's Practical Guide to Learning New Mountain Bike Skills - How To Bike Season 2 Episode 1

HOW TO BIKE
SEASON 2 EPISODE 1
Ben Cathro is back with another season of How to Bike. This time he is taking the learning process further with hands-on tips and tricks that will help you get better at mountain biking.
This first episode offers up a basic framework for learning, while the rest of the series will focus on practical applications of individual skills, from vision drills, to suspension setup, to how to get sponsored, to bunny hopping—with some special guest appearances!
Huge thanks to the brands who have helped make How To Bike Season 2 happen.
Cam Zink's advanced jumps and drops course.
Outside Learn
offers courses and lessons from riders like Cam Zink and Joey Schusler for everything from basic trail skills to advanced jumps and drops. Learn more
.
68 Comments
2. Can we just take a minute to appreciate the sheer volume of PB content at the moment? This week we had Field Test, PBA, PBR and now this? An earnest well done team! keep putting those Outside dollars to work and make it all worth it.
3. Autoplay is the devils work. Please stop.
Personally I quite like it but born in the wrong millenium to use it.
But ironically I think it's an insult usually used by incels
Marketing needs to coordinate with Publishing...
And I am actually going to watch / I watch most videos Pinkbike puts out. I just don't want to see them when I am scrolling Pinkbike.
It’s not just learning the skill either, if you’re older, work in front of a desk and only ride weekends at the moment you’ll need to commit to daily stretching to develop the flexibility to get that beautiful slightly convex back riding position or else you’ll throw your back out.
The other reason it takes ages if you’re older is overcoming the fear is hard, especially the fear of looping out and blowing through corners. Our brains generally become naturally more risk averse when we leave our twenties and more risk averse again once we have kids.
Young riders will read this and laugh and fair play, I wish I’d got these skills then! I’ve seen a lot of new older riders though and all of the above is pretty standard.
(Subtitles are welcome for non English native speakers like me, please keep them)
uk.pivo.ai