Video: Ben Cathro's Preview of the 2022 Fort William World Cup DH Track

May 20, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

Ben Cathro and Thibault Laly check out the new (old?!) track at Fort William.


6 Comments

  • 3 0
 When are we gonna see the press release that Outside canned Beta?
  • 1 0
 The run in to the drop out of the woods looks sketchy. That drop is bigger than it looks on camera. I've stood on top of it but didn't have the stones to hit it Frown
  • 2 0
 It's gude to see you up and running Cathro!
  • 1 0
 Oh wow! That's enough exercise for me. My heart is racing
  • 1 0
 That last massive step down to g-out will never get old.
  • 1 0
 Track looking PROPERLY gnarly!!!





