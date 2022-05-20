Watch
Learn
Beta
VeloNews
Peloton
CyclingTips
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: Ben Cathro's Preview of the 2022 Fort William World Cup DH Track
May 20, 2022
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Ben Cathro and Thibault Laly check out the new (old?!) track at Fort William.
Pinkbike Racing is supported by Continental, Santa Cruz Bicycles, Shimano, Reserve Wheels, Five Ten, Deity, Bluegrass, Dharco, Ohlins, Outside Magazine, Swatch & Cushcore.
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Play Fantasy Downhill Now
How to Play
Official Rules
Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League in Association with
Specialized
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Pinkbike Originals
Ben Cathro
Thibault Laly
DH Racing
Fort William World Cup Dh 2022
World Cup DH
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Muc-Off's Clever New Product Allows You to Hide an Apple AirTag in Your Wheel
62720 views
First Look: Commencal Unveils Prototype Enduro Bike With An Unusual Four-Bar Suspension Design
49953 views
Nerding Out: Why a Lower Shock Position Doesn't Make a Bike More Stable
49779 views
Final Results from the Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2022
40484 views
19 Race Bikes from Peaty's Steel City Downhill 2022
35861 views
Bike Check: The 'Boostmonster' Has a 300mm Marzocchi Super Monster T Fork
35678 views
Myriam Nicole Reveals She Has Been Struggling with Concussion Symptoms Since the Lourdes DH World Cup
35024 views
First Look: CoreCap Claims 'World's First Integrated Bike Computer'
32000 views
6 Comments
Score
Time
3
0
specialH
(21 mins ago)
When are we gonna see the press release that Outside canned Beta?
[Reply]
1
0
tremeer023
(19 mins ago)
The run in to the drop out of the woods looks sketchy. That drop is bigger than it looks on camera. I've stood on top of it but didn't have the stones to hit it
[Reply]
2
0
Vudu74
(45 mins ago)
It's gude to see you up and running Cathro!
[Reply]
1
0
ellstruth
(42 mins ago)
Oh wow! That's enough exercise for me. My heart is racing
[Reply]
1
0
tbubier
(29 mins ago)
That last massive step down to g-out will never get old.
[Reply]
1
0
cassonwd
(13 mins ago)
Track looking PROPERLY gnarly!!!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008561
Mobile Version of Website
6 Comments