Video: Ben Cathro's Preview of the 2022 Lourdes World Cup DH Track

Training at the World Cup today was plagued with delays as Lourdes' venerable funicular struggled with the influx of riders brought on by an early season World Cup. Riders queued for hours for the chance to be squished into the weary train like sardines and most only managed two or three runs max over the course of the afternoon. It's far from ideal on a track packed with fresh sections, line choices and puzzles after a five month break from World Cup racing but at least it's the same for everyone.Regardless of the logistical headaches, the Pinkbike Racing team is on the ground and ready to hit the dirt running this weekend. Here's how the revamped track looked to team manager and racer Ben Cathro.