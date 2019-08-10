Video: Ben Cathro's Race Recap & Analysis - Lenzerheide World Cup DH 2019

Lenzerheide saw some epic racing with riders up against the weather conditions. Marine Cabirou backed up her first-time win from last week in Val di Sole and Amaury Pierron put down a blistering time to take the win in the men's. In juniors, Vali Holl won with a time that would have put her first in the elite women's (albeit with better weather conditions) and our local shredder Seth Sherlock won his first world cup.Check out the full race roundup and interviews with our man on the ground Ben Cathro.