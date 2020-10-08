Video: Ben Cathro’s Scariest Injury - The Crash & What’s Next - The Privateer: Walk The Talk Episode 5

THE PRIVATEER: WALK THE TALK
EPISODE 5
On an evening group ride, Ben took a massive crash which left him with multiple injuries to his head, neck and spine. In this episode, Ben takes us through what happened along with his recovery and what’s next.Video by sleeper.co.
We'd like to extend a huge thank you to all of the sponsors who supported this project.
24 Comments
So glad your outcome / outlook is so good, Man.
Heal up, don't rush your return, be well. As always, we love the spirit / energy / humor you bring to our sport.
Cheers from Santa Fe, NM USA,
Eric
I had a very similar experience on the 15 July where I remember clipping a pedal then waking up on the floor on a normal, easy, group ride. For various reasons my group got me off the hill and to A&E rather than call the emergency services but it was partly due to the feeling at the time that I had just broken my shoulder.
It turned out the shoulder is damaged but not broken, but a CT scan showed I did have 5 broken ribs, lacerations to both lungs, and most seriously a dissected chrortid artery meaning blood flow to my brain is restricted making me high risk of a stroke, although I recently was told it is now stable so can start trying to get back some fitness.
It goes to show that we don't really know what injuries someone has after a crash especially when landing on the head/neck. I had no obvious pain anywhere other than my shoulder but that was the least of my worries.
I've been in the concussion zone a few times now so fully relate to the loss of memory and frustrations that can come from not being able to ride (or do anything fun!). Absolutely follow the medic's advice, I did but unfortunately had a separate accident that caused another brain trauma. Left me with some issues, thankfully nothing major, but was a massive wake-up call to friends who were a bit blasé about it before.
Heal ups dude don't jump blind you have a great career ahead.
Post a Comment