Video: Ben Cathro’s Scariest Injury - The Crash & What’s Next - The Privateer: Walk The Talk Episode 5

Oct 8, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  


THE PRIVATEER: WALK THE TALK

EPISODE 5



On an evening group ride, Ben took a massive crash which left him with multiple injuries to his head, neck and spine. In this episode, Ben takes us through what happened along with his recovery and what’s next.

Video by sleeper.co.


We'd like to extend a huge thank you to all of the sponsors who supported this project.






Posted In:
Videos The Privateer: Walk The Talk Ben Cathro Sponsored


24 Comments

  • 25 0
 Ben "Breakneck Speed" Cathro
  • 16 0
 Holy shit. He’s damn lucky to walk away from that. Good on him for being able to laugh about it after. Lucky man.
  • 8 0
 That’s sobering stuff but it’s heartening to see amazing people around you from the crash through recovery. What’s even better, and indeed inspiring, is your ever-positive attitude and even humor! I have a feeling it’d still be there even if the crash had gone worse. Heal up and God’s speed!
  • 2 0
 Damn, Ben! Kudos for letting us inside a hella scary crash and recovery. It's a gut check for all of us to remind us of the edge we walk in the sport we all live for. : 0

So glad your outcome / outlook is so good, Man.

Heal up, don't rush your return, be well. As always, we love the spirit / energy / humor you bring to our sport.

Cheers from Santa Fe, NM USA,
Eric
  • 5 0
 Heal up brother and take care.
  • 1 0
 Heal up soon Ben and thanks for sharing.

I had a very similar experience on the 15 July where I remember clipping a pedal then waking up on the floor on a normal, easy, group ride. For various reasons my group got me off the hill and to A&E rather than call the emergency services but it was partly due to the feeling at the time that I had just broken my shoulder.
It turned out the shoulder is damaged but not broken, but a CT scan showed I did have 5 broken ribs, lacerations to both lungs, and most seriously a dissected chrortid artery meaning blood flow to my brain is restricted making me high risk of a stroke, although I recently was told it is now stable so can start trying to get back some fitness.

It goes to show that we don't really know what injuries someone has after a crash especially when landing on the head/neck. I had no obvious pain anywhere other than my shoulder but that was the least of my worries.
  • 1 0
 It's always the tracks you know well that bite you, something about getting complacent and letting your guard down usually. Not saying you were being reckless or silly but it's often where people get into trouble.

I've been in the concussion zone a few times now so fully relate to the loss of memory and frustrations that can come from not being able to ride (or do anything fun!). Absolutely follow the medic's advice, I did but unfortunately had a separate accident that caused another brain trauma. Left me with some issues, thankfully nothing major, but was a massive wake-up call to friends who were a bit blasé about it before.
  • 1 0
 All the best Cathro in your recovery and kudos on the GB sign up, a reminder to us mere mortals that if it can happen to Cathro with his analytical awesomeness then we better watch out for those all familiar but you never quite know local trails!
  • 4 0
 get well soon, mr. cathro
  • 3 0
 Good to see your sense of humor is still intact man! That's a horrible injury, I'm glad to hear it wasn't worse. Heal up!
  • 1 0
 Even the best go down hard sometimes Frown I ride Birnham hill a lot, need to look out for that "feature" Smile Safety first! We really do have some of the best medical and emergency services on the planet.
  • 2 0
 it was hard hearing the words "I never thought there would be any risk"
Heal ups dude don't jump blind you have a great career ahead.
  • 1 0
 Glad to see you somewhat healthy! Good luck. Head Injuries are not to be taken lightly. Looking forward for the Cathro reports
  • 3 0
 Glad to see he is ok.
  • 2 0
 Lets see you racing !! Come to "Europe" hahaha
  • 1 0
 Glad to see you up and smiling! Best of luck with your continued recovery. ????
  • 1 0
 That's meant to be a 'thumbs up', not question marks
  • 1 0
 I can resonate...it's the track that i've done 1000x that ends up biting you back.
  • 2 0
 祝你健康。
  • 1 0
 Rooting for you man! Champ.
  • 1 0
 Heal up Ben, your sense of humor is outstanding.
  • 1 0
 Get better Ben!!!
Below threshold threads are hidden

