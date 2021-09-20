Pinkbike.com
Video: Ben Cathro's Snowshoe World Cup Race Run POV
Sep 20, 2021
by
James Smurthwaite
The final day of racing in Snowshoe after 6 days of getting beaten up by this rough track. I tried, I nearly died, it was fun.
—
Ben Cathro
Posted In:
Videos
Ben Cathro
DH Racing
Snowshoe World Cup Dh 2021
Score
Time
21
0
catfish9797
(1 hours ago)
The winner in our hearts! Without those two bobbles maybe even the winner in real life! Taking us inside the tape yet again, and showing us just how small the margins for error really are. Cheers to ya Ben, already looking forward to next season!
[Reply]
14
0
neimbc
(1 hours ago)
Put down a scorcher Ben and pulled off a couple of sweet saves. What a come back! All that line analysis helped!
[Reply]
10
0
dairydolores
(1 hours ago)
As if he needed any more credibility, it is such a treat to get so many videos for free from Ben, a World Cup racer, showing us the inside info on the racing scene, and giving us videos to improve our own riding and experiences. Thanks so much for what you do for the sport Ben! What a beast.
[Reply]
10
0
danstonQ
(1 hours ago)
Well done. Very impressive. What a track indeed, and the public was on fire! Still hard to believe that Pompon slipped in that stupid flat corner
[Reply]
7
0
amirazemi
(1 hours ago)
what a ride
[Reply]
3
0
big-scot-nanny
(32 mins ago)
Not bad Cathro, not bad at all! I was watching thinking 'I wonder when the part of 'almost dying' will happ... Oh, there it is!' :-)
Frustrating moment before the wooden bridge, top 20 without that? Crack on!
[Reply]
2
0
withdignityifnotalacrity
(25 mins ago)
Considering how that track absolutely wrecked the best riders/equipment in the world, Ben's performance is nothing less that astonishing. Great job, you're the real deal!
[Reply]
2
0
tbubier
(58 mins ago)
Damn that was awesome. Well done! I'm curious, is the front end diving or is he just squashing everything?
[Reply]
1
0
DHhack
(44 mins ago)
Squashing
[Reply]
3
0
cathalmartinsmith
(54 mins ago)
2:45 i thought ye where down, great save, well done
[Reply]
3
0
filwhip
(1 hours ago)
My absolute hero.
[Reply]
3
0
ferenooo
(51 mins ago)
Nice one Ben!
[Reply]
1
0
philneuve
(35 mins ago)
Ben, I know you're reading the comments! Your race runs this weekend were among the highlights! Cheers!
[Reply]
2
0
rywats
(40 mins ago)
Great crowd!
[Reply]
1
0
joewlo
(31 mins ago)
Great job! Thanks for sharing your journey with us.
[Reply]
1
0
Gora
(29 mins ago)
F... great job, crazy fast run, thx You bring the hope to da people
[Reply]
1
0
Almostredbike
(3 mins ago)
Pinkbike world cup team with Mr Ben please
[Reply]
1
0
jean-germain
(16 mins ago)
n°1 fan
[Reply]
