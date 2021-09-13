Video: Ben Cathro's Snowshoe World Cup DH Course Preview

Sep 13, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  

The Snowshoe World Cup DH track is filled with huge gaps and gnarly rock gardens that are waiting to make or break a race run. Join Ben Cathro as he takes a run down and tries to make sense of it all.

Watch the 2021 Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup free of charge, live and on-demand, here, and get the latest on everything bike-related at the Red Bull Bike Channel.





Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Pinkbike Originals Ben Cathro DH Racing Snowshoe World Cup Dh 2021 World Cup DH


26 Comments

  • 22 0
 "I'm not a jumper" - you seemed to do an above-average job of steezily landing those massive jumps!
  • 9 1
 Hot damn that looks gnarly
  • 4 0
 Impressive stuff - talking through the lines whilst maintaining light speed in those punishing, bike eating rock gardens ... ... R E S P E C T .... Very best wishes for qualifying ...
  • 7 0
 Damn, the man is haulin'
  • 5 1
 Salute Thanks for posting.
  • 3 14
flag Daniel412206 (56 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 no
  • 2 2
 @Daniel412206: Explain yourself
  • 2 8
flag Daniel412206 (49 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @jptothetree: no
  • 4 0
 @Daniel412206: Give it a shot
  • 2 5
 @jptothetree: nO
  • 6 0
 @Daniel412206: wHo HuRt YoU bRo
  • 2 5
 @jptothetree: NO
  • 4 0
 Daniel is not a Yes man.
  • 1 0
 @JungleT: I think you might be on to something
  • 1 0
 I’ll be there as a spectator. That track seemed dangerous last year, slightly better this year.
I don’t want to be able to say I was there when someone’s DH racing career ended..
  • 2 0
 Very impressive to walk us through that in real time first go. Find every inch of speed and you'll be in the show this go!
  • 1 0
 Come on Ben you've two goes at this, you were bloody close last time lets see you qualify for both of these!

No pressure by the way Smile
  • 1 0
 I don’t think I’ve realised before how gnarly this track is, big jumps, long rock gardens taken at some serious speed.

Nice preview!
  • 2 0
 Awesome commentary as always. The rock drops had me puckering...
  • 3 3
 He is really riding at WC level. These reviews have so much quality compared previous years "käääk, öööhh, there is a cat,..." reviews.
  • 1 0
 Man, that's some fun, it's times like this I miss living out there, trees changing, lots of rocks and roots, so beautiful.
  • 1 0
 Thought Wyn was taking the piss about the tree jump, but it's actually on the course. Superb.
  • 2 0
 Mans actually so speedy
  • 1 0
 be sick to see ben Qualify after coming so close last time round!
  • 1 1
 Jesus and I though Fort William was rocky
  • 1 0
 My wife and I too thought Ft William was very rocky Smile

Post a Comment



