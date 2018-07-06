Video: Ben Deakin Shows How To Qualify For Megavalanche 2018

Ben Deakin is racing the Megavalanche Enduro race this week and is Pinkbike's man on the ground, taking you inside the action to show you what it's like racing. Starting at the front of the grid Ben has made it to the final and qualified in 11th place - no easy feat! This vlog from the day has facts about the Megavalanche as well as showing you just what it takes to make it to the main show.