Video: Ben Hildred Completes Double Everest

Jun 8, 2023
by Christie Fitzpatrick  

Ben Hildred completed a double Everest ride this spring in Queenstown, with 33 hours of moving time. His final total of 17,925 m of climbing over 277.5 km (that's 58,808 feet and 172.5 miles) beggars belief. Ben climbed to the Ben Lomond Saddle 17 and a half times, through and above Queenstown's bike park on his trail bike. His friends were there to capture the effort, culminating in this awesome short film.

bigquotesIf you find yourself thinking “Why?”, you’re not alone. A humble and quiet rider, Ben Hildred has been amassing a cult following forthetitan-likeefforts surrounding his rides. He isn’t quick to shout his efforts from the rooftops, and he isn’t what you expect when you think of a high-performance athlete, but Ben is a bruiser. The “Everest” is a feather few cyclists have in their caps, but Ben’s cap is full. So full in fact, he thought “why not do two?”. The route? 18 laps of his local trails with an average lap time of 2.5 hours. If that math sounds wonky to you, that’s because it is. Rough singletrack and no sleep is the winning recipe for an ascent into madness, but for him it’s just another ride. As for the “why?” we'll leave that to Ben to answer.SRAM











Regions in Article
Queenstown

Posted In:
Videos Press Releases SRAM Ben Hildred


Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Overall Standings & Final Results from the Pietra Ligure Enduro World Cup 2023
72961 views
Spotted: Pivot's Lugged Carbon DH Bike Prototype
54339 views
First Look: 2024 Giant Glory Downhill Race Bike
42524 views
Noga Korem Dropped by GT & Sponsored by Commencal
32425 views
Emily Batty Announces Retirement from Professional Racing
31026 views
Tech Randoms: Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023
29140 views
Review: DVO Topaz 3 Air Shock
28588 views
Video: Testing the Difference Between Steel & Aluminum Frames
25544 views

7 Comments

  • 4 0
 Yo this guys eyes look like they're going straight through me. Kinda freaking me out.
  • 11 0
 Haha, I was a zombie dude, 65 hours total without sleep, don’t even recognise myself in those pics!
  • 5 0
 The next challenge is to just keep riding until you die
  • 2 0
 That's my goal in life
  • 3 2
 this is without a doubt one of the things that has ever happend.
  • 1 0
 Rad read
  • 1 3
 y tho





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.026598
Mobile Version of Website