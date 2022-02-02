Video: Ben Travis Hits the Streets on His Trials Bike in January

Inspired Bicycles
have just released their new 2022 Inspired Fourplay with a new Gloss Metallic Green colourway, and after a broken wrist and cracked rib at the end of 2021, there was no better motivation than a new bike to get me started on filming some clips.
Looking to make a fun, chilled edit, I asked Adam McGuire
to film some handheld clips on our Saturday morning rides throughout January. Unlike previous edits, we didn't have any lines planned or specific spots to visit, instead just a couple of things I wanted to get landed on film for the first time.
The video below is the result of four cold rides in January 2022. Thanks for watching and let us know what you think below.
Huge thanks as ever go out to Inspired Bicycles and Tarty Bikes
for their support as well as to Adam for sticking in and pointing the camera in my direction during the cold January mornings.
Chilling out after landing the last clip, my first ever barspin off something bigger than a kerb
1 Comment
Post a Comment